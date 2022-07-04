Rapper Orochi shows woman trying to destroy her luxury car

Rapper Orochi showed, in a sequence of videos posted on Instagram Stories, that a woman climbed into his car, a blue BMW X6, and tried to destroy it. She tried to rip off the windshields and also jumped onto the roof of the vehicle.

In the footage that the artist released, the woman still looked at the camera and waved – she has not yet been identified.

“You can’t even leave the car parked that a sent by the enemy comes to destroy our conquests. I’m already seeing several saying that I didn’t pay for the program. You guys are crazy. appears. Anyone who knows the name of this person, let me know, because I’m going to sue this patient!”, wrote the artist.

wanted by splashthe rapper’s team stated:

“The advisory informs that the artist does not know the woman filmed in this unfortunate and unusual scene of damage to her property. Furthermore, it will take the appropriate legal measures.”

Woman tried to destroy rapper Orochi’s car Image: Playback / Instagram

The episode takes place in the same week that he became the target of investigations by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro for the crime of animal abuse and that he was arrested with drugs in his car.

Last Wednesday (29), the artist’s neighbors reported that their three pitbull dogs walk – without a collar or muzzle – outside their mansion, located in a luxury condominium in Joá, in the South Zone of Rio. The animals would have already attacked other dogs and neighbors – among them the actor Cauã Reymond. Orochi denies that he owns the pitbulls.

On Friday (1), he was arrested by military police in Niterói (RJ), in his blue BMW X6, with four ecstasy pills, 22 grams of hashish and 10 grams of marijuana. Orochi was driven and booked on the 78th DP.