RB Bragantino x Botafogo: probable teams, absences and where to watch the clash for the Brasileirão

At the end of the 15th round, RB Bragantino and Botafogo measure forces, at 8 pm, this Monday, at Nabi Abi Chedid. Cariocas have fluctuated in the competition and are coming from defeat to Fluminense, last Sunday, in addition to the setback to América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. Massa Bruta was also defeated in the last round, by the packed Athletico-PR.

The hosts will not be able to count on forward Ytalo, due to an inflammation in the left heel. Other absences are Andrés Hurtado, who is recovering from swelling in his right thigh, and Emi Martínez, who is in a transitional stage.

RB Bragantino still hasn’t managed to renew with striker Jan Hurtado. The Venezuelan’s contract ended on the 30th, and the Paulistas are trying to sign a new loan with Boca Juniors, a club that holds the athlete’s federative rights.

Both teams have 18 points in the middle of the table and are trying to find the regularity to dream of bigger flights in the competition. With two proposals and different stages of SAF, the opponents also seek to be protagonists in Brazilian football in the coming seasons.

On Glorioso’s side, coach Luís Castro will count on the return of three important players from the squad. Victor Cuesta and Luís Oyama could not be on the field against América-MG, as they had already played for other clubs in the Copa do Brasil.

In addition to them, midfielder Lucas Fernandes has recovered and is on the related list. He started the final phase of transition and is ready to be on the field this Monday, against Massa Bruta.

On the other hand, the duo Erison and Lucas Piazon remains out. The two also did not face Coelho last Thursday due to physical problems. The striker had back pain, while the midfielder had shoulder pain after the aggression he suffered in the fight against Internacional.



The Portuguese commander will also have new problems. Joel Carli and Chay are suspended after receiving the third yellow card in last Sunday’s classic, against Fluminense.

DATASHEET

RB BRAGANTINO X BOTAFOGO (15th Round)

Location: Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date and time: 07/04/2022, at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA-SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

Fourth referee: Pietro Dimitrof Stefanelli (SP)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Where to watch: SporTV, Premiere and in Real Time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

RB BRAGANTINO (Coach: Maurício Barbieri)

Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul (Jadsom Silva), Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro.

Embezzlement: Andrés Hurtado (right thigh swelling), Ytalo (left heel inflammation) and Emi Martínez (transition) and Jan Hurtado (no link).

hanging: Alerrandro, Cleiton, Léo Realpe and Praxedes.

Botafogo (Coach Luís Castro)

Catito Fernandez; Kanu, Cuesta and Philipe Sampaio; Saravia, Kayque (Del Piage), Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Vinicius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento

hanging: Erison, Hugo, Philipe Sampaio and Vinícius Lopes.

Embezzlement: Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer, Rafael (medical department), Lucas Piazon (shoulder pain), Erison (back pain), Diego Gonçalves (posterior thigh), Joel Carli and Chay (suspended)