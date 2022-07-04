“Ready to conquer the world”

The host Marcos Mion revealed this Sunday (3) that his daughter is leaving Brazil to live in Switzerland. She will study at a boarding school dedicated to training leaders. He

In an outburst on social media, he said that the decision was made by himself. Donatella and told details of the situation.

“I’m all proud in the world how ready she is to conquer the world, how much she wants it! But I… I’m a poor dad dealing with the fact that my baby isn’t a baby anymore! Leave me!” he said.

the husband of Suzana Gullo He also made it clear that he is fully supporting his daughter’s decision.

“Go my love! The world is yours. Conquer it! Set it on fire! Have fun and build your story! Your legacy! I, your father, will always be here just a step away. For everything you need. hand, go find mine If you’re tired, if you fall, I’ll put you on your feet again! Just don’t ever give up!

Be strong, courageous and remember that no one is “more” anything than you. Mostly no man,” ended.

Look:

CONTROVERSY

Recently, Juliette Freire was the great musical attraction of the cauldron at Globo and gave something to talk about. In addition to being featured on social media, the singer was also the subject of buzz after a speech made by the host of the program.

When announced by Marcos Mion in the attraction, the famous made a point of filling his mouth to emphasize how the ex-BBB is a great artist. The statement ended up being understood by some netizens as an indirect to the lawyer’s recent controversy involving Samantha Schmutz.