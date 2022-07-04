“Released and the offer is…”; Flamengo’s dream, Rafinha Alcântara will not continue in France and has the future nailed

Olympic champion in 2016, the athlete born in São Paulo was even asked by Flamengo fans on social media

Flamengo made seven signings in 2022. Santos, Fabrício Bruno, Marinho, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas, Everton Cebolinha and, scheduled to be presented next Wednesday (6), Arturo Vidal are the reinforcements of Rubro-Negro this year. Luis Henrique, ex-Botafogo and currently at Olympique Marseille, and another point guard midfielder should be the next news for CRF.

“After hitting Vidal and getting closer to Luis Henrique, Flamengo is in the market looking for a point guard midfielder. Fla’s transfer window promises to shake up”, informed Vene Casagrandewhich has been investigating the backstage of the ball market with mastery in recent times.

Rafinha Alcântara is the dream of a large part of the Flamenguista Nation. With passages through Barcelona, ​​Internazionale de Milan, Celta de Vigo, Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, the team that holds the player’s economic rights, he had his future exposed this Monday (4). There was hope from some flamenguistas that he could be in the package to be announced by Mais Querido in the transfer window.

Rated in 9 million euros (something around BRL 50.1 million at the current price), according to projections made by the website Transfermarkt, the 29-year-old left-hander has a contractual relationship until June 2023 with Paris-Saint Germain. However, the French agreed to release the 1.74m Brazilian and fate was set.

O journalist Kike Marin brought details of Alcântara’s fate: “Except for a last minute upset, Rafinha will return to Real Sociedad. PSG released him and Real’s offer is the best they have. After the signing of Mohamed Ali and the imminent signing of Brais Méndez, a striker would need to be closed.” exposed the communicator.