Remember the Corinthians campaign in the 2012 Libertadores undefeated victory; see game by game

Corinthians celebrates, this Monday, a decade of winning the Libertadores title. The Parque São Jorge team ran an impeccable campaign ten years ago and lifted the cup for the first time in history.

Therefore, the My Helm recalls the track made by the squad commanded by coach Tite in that dispute. Check it out below!

Group stage

Corinthians was present in Group 6 of the competition and played in the group stage with Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela; National, from Paraguay; and Cruz Azul, from Mexico.

In the first duel against the Venezuelans, on February 15, 2012, Corinthians played better against the hosts and got a draw with the right to a goal in the last minute. The goal was scored by the steering wheel Ralf.

Following the competition, on March 7, Timão received the Paraguayans from Nacional in Pacaembu. This time, the then Brazilian champion had an impeccable performance and defeated his opponents 2-0 at Pacaembu. This time, who guaranteed the triumph was Danilo and Jorge Henrique.

Afterwards, Corinthians visited Cruz Azul, in Mexico, on March 14. The Parque São Jorge team didn’t play badly, but they couldn’t beat the hosts. The goalless draw left Corinthians with five points at the end of the first round.

A week after the draw against the Mexicans away from home, Timão opened the second round in full swing. At Pacaembu, Corinthians hosted Cruz Azul and beat their opponents 1-0, with a goal from Danilo. The victory assured the team in the leadership of Group 6 and needing a triumph to qualify in advance to the round of 16.

And the homework was done. On April 11, Corinthians visited Nacional, from Paraguay, and beat the hosts 3-1. With goals from Jorge Henrique, Emerson Sheik and Elton, coach Tite’s team guaranteed its presence in the knockout stage of the competition. .

Already classified, Corinthians did not set foot in the game that closed the group stage. Timão received Deportivo Táchira at Pacaembu, on April 18, and thrashed the Venezuelans by a resounding 6 to 0. Paulinho, Danilo, Emerson Sheik, Jorge Henrique, Liedson and Douglas scored goals.

With four wins and two draws in the first phase, Corinthians ended up leading Group 6 with 14 points. The runner-up was Cruz Azul, from Mexico, with 11 points. Nacional and Deportivo Táchira closed the group stage with four and three points, respectively.

octaves final

In the knockout stage, the first opponent faced by Corinthians was Emelec, from Ecuador. The team qualified second in Group 2, one point behind Lanús, from Argentina. In Emelec’s group, in addition to the brothers, were Flamengo and Olímpia, from Paraguay.

The first clash took place on May 2. The match was played away from home, in Ecuador, as Timão closed the group stage with the second place in the general classification. The Parque São Jorge team would only decide a playoff away from home if they faced Fluminense.

In the first match, Timão didn’t just face the hosts. The alvinegro team also faced a home refereeing, but managed to get a goalless draw. The result left the game open.

But on May 9, 2012 there was no other story. Corinthians dominated the match playing at Pacaembu and beat Emelec by the score of 3 to 0. The goals were scored by Fábio Santos, Paulinho and Alex.

Quarterfinals

After dispatching the Ecuadorians, the opponents for the quarter-finals were known to Corinthians. The team faced Vasco da Gama, who left Lanús behind in the round of 16.

In the first match, on May 16, Timão visited the Cariocas in São Januário. The fans from São Paulo were received with corn thrown in the stands by the opposing fans. On the field, a new goalless draw meant that Timão needed a simple victory at Pacaembu to continue in the dispute for the title.

On the 23rd of that same month of May, many Corinthians fans believe that the cup would come to Corinthians after the “ordeals” against Vasco. In the historic game in which Cássio made a great save against Diego Souza, Paulinho scored with a header and ran to hug the crowd at the fence of the Paulo Machado de Carvalho Municipal Stadium. By 1 to 0, Corinthians was in the semifinal of Libertadores 2012.

Semifinal

If in the quarters the opponent was already known, in the semifinal the rival was extremely known. Corinthians faced Santos, by Neymar, who the previous year had lifted the Libertadores Cup. The Santos team eliminated Bolívar and Vélez Sarsfield before facing Coritnhians.

The first semifinal was played on June 13. What many thought was impossible, happened in Vila Belmiro: Corinthians played at will and came out with a 1-0 victory, with a great goal by Emerson Sheik. With that, Timão only needed a draw at home to reach their first Libertadores final.

If a draw was necessary, it was precisely what happened. On June 20, when Corinthians hosted Santos at Pacaembu, none of the teams performed brilliantly. Santos took the lead, in the 35th minute of the first half, with Neymar. That score would take the game to penalties. But at the two of the second stage, Danilo guaranteed the tie to the Corinthians.

Equality was maintained in front of almost 38 thousand fans at Pacaembu. At the final whistle, Timão confirmed its first participation in the Libertadores final.

Final

History wanted to write a movie script for the 2012 Libertadores grand final. Corinthians, undefeated and for the first time in the competition decision, faced one of the greatest champions of the cup. Boca Juniors Argentines had already won the Libertadores on six occasions – the last title was in 2007, a fateful year for Corinthians.

The first match took place at Bombonera. Tite went to the field with: Cássio; Alessandro, Chicão, Leandro Castán and Fábio Santos; Paulinho, Ralph and Alex; Jorge Henrique, Emerson Sheik and Danilo. The holders, the reserves and Fiel saw the hosts open the scoring in the 27th minute of the first half with Roncaglia. Bombonera went down, deafening, and made Corinthians try to run after a tie that seemed impossible.

The story wanted the equalizer to come out of the most unlikely feet that night. Close to the final minutes of the game, Tite brought in the experienced Danilo for Romarinho’s entry. The shirt 31, newcomer to the club, had played three matches for Corinthians. The last of them had been a Derby match, against Palmeiras, in which he himself secured the 2-1 victory by scoring both goals. But not even the most optimistic Corinthians fan thought he would see what he saw.

In the 41st minute of the second half, Paulinho disarmed Riquelme and activated Emerson Sheik, who made the turn and almost fell. Shirt 11 found Romarinho and made the deep pass for the player, who entered the area alone, played over the goalkeeper and left everything the same in Bombonera. The result leaves Timão very much alive for the return game.

On July 4, 2012, exactly ten years ago, Corinthians welcomed Boca Juniors in a festive atmosphere. Fiel was strong at Pacaembu: 37,959 fans filled the stadium.

Tite’s titles for the final battle were the same as in the first leg at Bombonera. And once again, he had a Corinthian show at home.

In a game with the feeling of accomplishment from the first minute, Corinthians dominated most of the actions of the match. Emerson Sheik was the big name of the duel. The shirt 11 managed to take the Argentines seriously without harming Timão. On the contrary, it was from his feet that the two goals of the title came. The first, at eight in the second half. The second, at 27 of the same stage.

