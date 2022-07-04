Research shows benefits of sexual activity on mental health

If you believe sex improves mood, you’re not alone. Certainly, the benefits of sexual activity on mental health are related to the substances secreted by the brain involved in the sexual response, such as endorphin (feeling of pleasure), oxytocin (bonding and trust) and dopamine (motivation). But not only. There are a number of emotional gratifications obtained in consenting and pleasurable sex, such as feeling desired, admired and loved, reinforcing self-image and self-esteem.

Even a good orgasm obtained from masturbation is capable of generating well-being. In the case of women, for example, the effects of dopamine – a neurotransmitter linked to feelings of pleasure, motivation and focus – are more lasting than in men. This is because the resolution phase of the sexual response cycle, which occurs after orgasm, is slower in women.

While men soon lose their erection and the body receives norepinephrine (relaxation) and prolactin – the anti-hormone hormone – women are able to have other orgasms and stay energized. This also explains the cliché – after sex men are sleepy and women want to talk. I know it doesn’t apply to every situation, nor to every group of men and women, but generally speaking, that’s how it works.

An American survey with 152 college students proved that sex can positively influence our mental health and well-being. Using participants’ daily reports of sexual activity, meaning in life, positive (e.g. happy and excited) and negative (e.g. anxious and sad) moods as a resource for the investigation, the researchers found that young people who reported greater meaning in life, as well as higher levels of positive mood, were those who had had sex the day before. Unfortunately, this effect lasted only one day. However, if the quality of sex was rated as good, well-being lasted for two days in a row.

The question remains: is it not positive well-being that predicts more sex? The researchers also tested this possibility, but found no association – at least with this sample, which is not large. More studies, therefore, should investigate this hypothesis.

But it’s a fact: women should learn to take advantage of the positive post-orgasm effect, varying the motivations for having an orgasm. It is not just to release sexual tension, to have pleasure, intimacy, to feel hot, loved or desired, but to, for example, write the TCC, finish a report, design a new project, etc.

Women: Have an orgasm and go out to conquer the world!