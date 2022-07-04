Restaurants cannot charge for loss of consumption command – News

Have you ever been to a restaurant or bar and came across a notice saying that there would be a fine if you lost your ticket? consumption command?

Well then, know that this type of practice is vetoed by the Consumer Defense Code, which says that the establishment is responsible for controlling customer consumption.

Lawyer Fernanda Zucare, a specialist in consumer law, explains that charging for the loss of command configures demanding a manifestly excessive advantage from the client, as described in article 39 of the Consumer Protection Code.





However, she also says that good faith is required in both cases, that is, the customer cannot, since it is the establishment’s responsibility, lose control and try to evade payment.

Mariana Venturino, also a lawyer, agrees with the idea and says that, if the citizen claims to have consumed less than he actually did, on purpose, lacking the expected good faith, the restaurant can indeed levy a fine.

In this way, it is understood that the consumer also has a duty of care, since he is in possession of the command. He must take the necessary care so that there is no loss, and he must be “diligent and adopt measures for the good storage of his belongings”, at the same time that the establishment must be “diligent and have a system able to launch and record consumption”. of customers”, explains Mariana.

Even so, in the event that the restaurant or bar charges a fine for the loss of the command, the consumer should be aware of the options.

He can choose to pay and then file an action to reverse the payment, if applicable, or he can even call the police, through 190, so that his right is exercised.

However, in any case, the consumer.gov.br platform can be used for complaints.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Lúcia Vinhas



