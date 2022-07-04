Retail chain from Paraná is renovated and reopens on the Green Line

This Tuesday (5th), the Max Wholesaler reopen your Green Line storein Curitiba. From 7:30 am, according to the company, consumers will check out an even more complete cash-and-carry concept, which includes a butcher shop with over-the-counter service and many other novelties that add quality at a low price.

The entire look was updated to make the store more dynamic and efficient. The layout and repositioning of the internal space make the environment more pleasant and the LED lighting enhances the quality and variety of products.

According to the director of the Group, Eduardo Muffato, “the investment in the renovation of the store aims to better meet the needs of our customers, whether families or transformers, maintaining our proposal to provide the greatest possible savings at the end of the purchase”.

Observing the behavior of families and also transformers, Max Atacadista changed the butcher shop. Now, the Linha Verde store has personalized service at the counter, with fresh meat in smaller or greater quantities, in addition to the practicality of special cuts, ready to go, which facilitate the daily lives of those who cook at home or those who manage restaurants. Highlight for delicious seasoned meats of chicken and pork.

The cold cuts sector was expanded, with a variety of sliced ​​products. The entire store gained more modern and efficient refrigeration systems. “With this restructuring, we are providing even more comfort, quality and agility, while keeping prices low. We want to provide a high level of satisfaction to everyone who finds in our cash and carry store the best way to save”, reinforces Eduardo Muffato.

Max Atacadista maintains the policy of offering three prices (wholesale, retail and wholesale price for Crediffato customer in any purchase volume). The wholesale store accepts credit, debit and food stamps, in addition to Crediffato. The idea is to sell cheaper and with the best payment terms.

“We created a comfortable environment to put the best on the consumer’s table, at the lowest price. In addition, the reformulation makes the Linha Verde store more dynamic and inviting”, celebrates Eduardo Muffato.