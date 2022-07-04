Ricky Martin is accused of domestic violence and has a restraining order issued in Puerto Rico

Singer Ricky Martin, 50, is being accused of committing domestic violence and has a restraining order issued in Puerto Rico, according to local media reports. According to the website El Vocero, the restraining order, based on the country’s Law 54 of Domestic Violence, would have been issued on Friday (1st) against the artist, whose real name is Enrique José Martin Morales. The measure is valid until July 21. According to the Daily Mail website, however, the singer denies the accusation.

The document cited by “El Vocero” states that the order was requested by a person with whom the singer allegedly had a relationship for seven months. “The parties separated two months ago, but the accused did not accept the separation and frequently seeks out his ex,” the document says, according to “El Vocero”.

In addition, according to the publication, Ricky Martin would have been seen wandering near the person’s residence on at least three occasions. “The applicant fears for his safety,” the document shows.

The restraining order also contains information that the applicant has demonstrated that “there is a substantial possibility of an immediate risk of violence”. Therefore, Martin is prohibited, at least until the 21st, from “getting close, harassing, intimidating, threatening or taking any other action that causes damage to the applicant”.





The singer is also prohibited from calling the ex and sending text or audio messages to the ex’s private, work, family and even friends numbers, as well as electronic messages, by email or on social media.