Ricky Martin is subject to restraining order for domestic violence

According to the complaint, obtained by a Puerto Rican newspaper, the singer would not have accepted the end of an extramarital relationship; Artist reps speak of ‘completely false’ accusations

Reproduction / Instagram

Restraining order was issued on Friday, 1st, according to local press



The singer Ricky Martin is being accused of domestic violence in Puerto Rico. On Saturday, 2, the 50-year-old artist was subject to a restraining order issued by a local judge, according to information released by the country’s police – he is prohibited from contacting or calling the person. Corporation spokesman Axel Valencia said authorities had gone to an upscale neighborhood in Dorado, a town on the north coast of the island where Martin lives, to try to comply. According to the newspaper El Vocero, the complaint was made by a person with whom Ricky would be in a relationship outside of his marriage with the plastic artist Jwan Yosef, with whom he has four children. The identity of the alleged victim has not been released.

The Puerto Rican outlet claims that Ricky Martin and the complainant dated for seven months and have been separated for two. Despite this, the singer would not have accepted the separation. “He calls often. Furthermore, the whistleblower has seen him circling around his residence on at least three occasions. The whistleblower fears for his safety”, reads an excerpt from the document obtained by the newspaper. According to local authorities, the complainant did not file a formal complaint with the police, but went directly to a court to request the restraining order, which was accepted and issued on Friday, the 1st. The magazine people, Martin’s defense denied the allegations, which they called “completely false and fabricated”. “The allegations against Ricky Martin leading to a restraining order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts on this matter are revealed, our client will be fully exonerated,” they said.