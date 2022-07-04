RJ government will force stations to reduce gasoline prices using Procon

Operation ‘Magnifying glass on the bomb’ goes into effect this Monday, 4th; fine for the company that commits an infraction can reach R$ 12 million

the government of Rio de Janeiro decided to use the Consumer Protection Code to force gas stations to reduce the price of a liter of gasoline and ethanol. The measure will take effect from this Monday, 4, informed the Consumer Protection Authority of Rio de Janeiro (Procon-RJ). The fines, based on the size of the company and the infraction, can reach R$ 12 million, as disclosed by the agency. Starting this Monday, the operation “Magnifying glass on the bomb” will begin, announced last Friday, 1st, by the state government, which on the same date reduced the ICMS from 32% to 18%, following Supplementary Law 194, enacted last week. With this measure, the government of Rio forecasts a drop of at least R$ 1.19 in the liter of gasoline and of R$ 0.79 in the liter of ethanol.

According to Procon, the gas station that does not reduce the price of fuel will be fined and can be fined, based on the Consumer Code. After the assessment, an administrative process will be opened that can generate a fine, the amount of which will depend on the size of the company and the infraction committed. The maximum fine that can be applied by the agency is R$ 12 million. The government said it hopes that the population will help to denounce the stations that have not reduced prices, and it also counts on the competitiveness of the market to ensure the drop in prices. fuels.

For Sindicomb, the fuel resale union in Rio de Janeiro, the strong competition between the stations in Rio should guarantee the reduction of prices. According to the union, the president of Procon himself, Cássio Coelho, explained in a meeting with gas station owners after the announcement of the ICMS reduction, that the body will only issue a “dispute record” if it realizes that the establishment received fuel at a cheaper price. and did not pass, that is, an exaggerated profit contestation.

For this, the invoices of the stations will be required. Free since 1997 but administered by the government, derivatives prices have been a major concern for the president’s re-election. Jair Bolsonaroally of Cláudio Castrogovernor of Rio, who is trying to stay in the position inherited from the former governor Wilson Witzel, who was impeached in 2021. Castro was Witzel’s deputy and is now running for governor. “The state government will be relentless in demanding that the reduction bring benefits to the final consumer. There is no way to make such a reduction and the money stay in the hands of businessmen,” Castro said in a statement on Friday. He informed that he will open a special hotline for the Disque Denúncia to discover the abuses that may be practiced by the gas stations.

