Rodrigo Mussi postpones work due to post-accident recovery and opens the game about looking for his mother

Rodrigo Mussi, 36, wants to dedicate himself to podcasts (Photo: Reproduction)

Almost 100% recovered from the car accident he suffered three months ago, Rodrigo Mussi gradually returns to his routine with many professional plans in mind. The former participant of “BBB” 22 spoke about the desire to create a podcast with varied themes.

“One thing I’ve always really wanted to do is host a podcast. It’s something I already had in mind. I think this idea can come out stronger later on, but I don’t want the content to be the same thing that it’s already on the market. The idea isstart with ten interviews and renew according to the public. I’ve been working on it, talking to other important people in the he said, who mainly likes to talk about economics and entrepreneurship.

In addition, the career as an influencer is taking off:

— The demand for publicity is high, even more than I imagined. But some I asked to postpone a little to pick up the rhythm little by little.

Rodrigo also talked about his personal life. He said his troubled relationship with his mother did not improve after the accident. She even visited him at the hospital, but he didn’t give in to her approach:

— We remain apart. With my mother, I don’t want to talk, no. Not even after when I was in an accident was it cool. I also didn’t want to talk after the accident.

On the other hand, the tragedy ended up bringing the influencer closer to one of his brothers. Lawyer Diogo Mussi took care of everything while Rodrigo was hospitalized:

“We’ve always had a long-distance relationship because he lives in another city. But now he’s gotten very close to me.

The former BBB had head trauma and multiple fractures throughout his body after the app car he was in collided with a truck in São Paulo. Rodrigo left the hospital at the end of April and is still dealing with sequelae. Leg physiotherapy and training with an otolaryngologist to treat the sense of smell are part of his routine. But, for him, what changed the most in his daily life after the accident was anxiety:

“I’m a little more relaxed. People keep calling me to various parties, but I’ve paused these things for now. The accident gave me a different outlook on life. When I was in the hospital, I thought: “I can be the richest and most famous guy in the world, it’s no use. I have to get 100% out of here”. Now I value that recovery and the little things in life.

