Ronaldo Caiado’s son dies at 40

Ronaldo Caiado Filho died this Sunday, 3, at the age of 40. Son of the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União), with Thelma Gomes, his death was mourned by politicians of different ideologies and by allies and opponents of the governor. The cause has not yet been disclosed.

The death was confirmed by the government of Goiás. “It is with deep regret that we communicate the death of Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, son of Governor Ronaldo Caiado and Thelma Gomes. He died this Sunday (07/03), at the age of 40. The bereaved family asks everyone for prayers to face this moment of immense pain,” the government said in a statement.

The governor participated this morning, alongside First Lady Gracinha Caiado, in the closing of the Festa do Divino Pai Eterno, in Trindade (GO). According to information from the newspaper O Popular, from Goiás, Caiado and Gracinha left the event in a hurry after being informed about the death of Caiado Filho.

Several politicians, such as the president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi, the ex-governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB), the ex-infrastructure minister and pre-candidate of the Republicans for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio Freitas, and the senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), expressed themselves on social networks lamenting the death. Caiado’s political opponents, such as the deputy and pre-candidate for the government of Goiás for the PL, Major Vitor Hugo, and the former governor Marconi Perillo (PSDB) also offered solidarity to the governor.