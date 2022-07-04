Ronaldo’s physiotherapist returns to Corinthians as a consultant at CT; understand the case

Physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti, with stints at Corinthians, the Brazilian national team and top clubs in Europe, will act as the club’s medical consultant. Timão made the deal with the professional during the last week and he should appear on CT Joaquim Grava periodically from now on.

It is important to point out that there is currently no contract that maintains Mazziotti as a permanent employee of Corinthians. According to the My Helmhe will serve as a performance and health consultant, something he has done in other career opportunities.

Mazziotti will remain in Brazil for a few months and, while that lasts, will be involved in the decisions of the alvinegro medical department. A renowned physiotherapist, he initially made a career out of helping striker Ronaldo to prolong his years as a professional athlete.

Appointed by Phenomenon, Mazziotti took charge of Corinthians’ physiotherapy wing between 2009 and 2015. Among several successful cases in the treatment of athletes, the physiotherapist managed to make Renato Augusto seem to get injured frequently – today shirt 8 lives his second passage through Timão.

Recently, the professional commanded the performance department of Valladollid, a club managed by Ronaldo. He has worked at PSG, Arsenal, the Uruguay national team and Shandong Luneng.

The consultant’s arrival comes at a time when the Parque São Jorge club is looking for an alternative to recover a large number of players assigned to the medical department. In the match against Fluminense, for example, ten players had medical problems.

Revamped in recent years, the medical department has lost historical figures since 2021. Ivan Grava, son of medical consultant Joaquim Grava, resigned early last year. In May, Caio Mello, who had arrived at Timão in 2009, was dismissed from the position of physiotherapist.

With Caio gone, the Corinthians physiotherapy department now has three names. The professional leaves the responsibility in the hands of Lucas Freitas, Paulo Rogério and Bruno Gorgatte.

