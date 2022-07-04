Safadão has the worst diagnosis confirmed and no longer feels his legs

Wesley Safadão left the stage after receiving an urgent medical diagnosis

Wesley Safadão is not in his best days, that’s because the artist had to leave the stage in recent weeks. The singer received a diagnosis that he would be with part of the inflamed spine, the case was quite serious and all the appointments already scheduled by the team, needed to be cleared. According to a report, the famous man was having trouble feeling his legs and had a lot of pain, even breathing.

+ Neymar has an announcement of separation from his girlfriend and reconciliation with Marquezine confirmed: “Never forgot”

This Sunday morning, July 3rd, after starting the treatments, Wesley Safadão reassured fans through social networks and gave details about what happened: “There is nothing to be done. There is no magic and no secret. It’s waiting to deflate before starting the manipulation work. Now I can’t even manipulate because it risks aggravating the problem. As far as possible I’m fine, because what really bothers me is the pain. I walk a little and my feet go numb, and that whole process.”

About the return to the stage, Wesley Safadão believes that next week he will resume the schedule: “Tuesday or Wednesday I will do another resonance, where I will know if the doctor will release me or not to follow the schedule. I’m very confident, doing everything necessary and everything I can to be able to come back this week.”

About the moments of despair that passed, Wesley Safadão said that his spine stopped and he began to feel an inexplicable pain. After doing some shows in Campina Grande, the artist started crying in the dressing room and was taken to a doctor. The first treatments performed on the musician were through needles that made a slight blockage in the pain he felt.

Wesley Safadão’s wife releases a statement and is sincere, after Safadão has a spinal injury and is loaded After Wesley Safadão’s hospitalization, the singer’s mother is summoned, appears in tears and gives sad news: “Hands of God” Wesley Safadão’s mother breaks down in tears after her son is hospitalized with a worrying medical diagnosis: “In God’s hands”