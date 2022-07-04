Sandy makes an emotional report after the death of the godmother, wife of Andreas Kisser: ‘It hurts a lot’

Patrícia Perissinotto was Theo’s godmother, the singer’s only child; she was 52 years old and facing colon cancer

The singer Sandy gave a moving account after the death of Patricia Perissinottoguitarist’s wife Andreas Kisserof Grave, this Sunday, 3rd. Godmother of Theo, only child of Junior’s sister, Patrícia was 52 years old and was facing colon cancer. “I’ve known you for a long time, but in the last 9 years you’ve taken over a very special place in my heart… with that fun, affectionate, spontaneous, kind of ‘child’ way of yours, you’ve entered my life and become irreplaceable. . And I was so delighted, so admired and grateful for everything you did for me and for our Theozinho even before he was born, that I entrusted you with one of the most important roles in a child’s life: to be your dinda. And you’ve obviously mastered that mission over the last 8 years. And you went way beyond that,” Sandy wrote in an Instagram post.

In her honor, the singer emphasized that the godmother has always been a proactive friend who taught her how important it is to cultivate this type of bond. “You taught me so many other things, that I don’t even know if you know… I don’t know if I had time to tell you everything.” Sandy also did not hide the pain she is feeling with Patricia’s departure: “It hurts a lot to know that I won’t hear you, see you, ‘read’ you, feel your warm and delivered hug, tell you about every tooth that fell out of our boy, of each meeting with the teacher, who made you so proud, of each new discovery, his new interest, of each playlist inspired by Dindão [Andreas], of each trip, each achievement, each sadness, each joy… that we will no longer organize birthday parties together… I can’t believe you won’t be there for his graduation, which you wanted so much. I don’t want to believe it.”

the wife of Lucas Lima she also said that she doesn’t understand what lesson life wants to give with this departure that she believes to be so premature. “There was still a long way to go for us to live together. That feeling doesn’t leave me. But you were always wisely intense, and thank God, you never left too many things for later. And spread more love in 52 years than it seemed possible to spread in 100,” she concluded. Several celebrities sent messages of support to Sandy and her family. “Always very sad and difficult this moment… a lot, a lot, a lot of strength and faith for you”, wrote the presenter. Fernanda Gentil. “My sincerest condolences,” said the singer. Thaeme. “My beautiful one, I’m so sorry! May our Father support you all at this time.” Vanessa Camargo.

