Santa Monica Studio Asks God of War Ragnarök Fans Respect

After a turbulent week for the producers of the highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarök, Santa Monica Studio officially goes public through a statement posted on its Twitter account.

In the tweet, the producer asks for respect between the two parties, also mentioning that the team is working to deliver a game they are proud of and that will please everyone who plays it.

It is also mentioned that it is the fans who inspire them, but that this does not mean toxicity in the relationship between the two parties.

“Every single person at Santa Monica Studio is working to create a game we’re proud of, a game we hope you’ll enjoy playing once it’s released.”

“Our fans inspire us, and we understand the passion and desire for more information. But that passion must not be toxic or harm the dignity of any human being.”

“Let’s celebrate our community by treating each other, both players and creators, with respect.”