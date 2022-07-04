Santa Monica Studio Asks God of War Ragnarök Fans Respect

Raju Singh 5 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Santa Monica Studio Asks God of War Ragnarök Fans Respect 0 Views

After a turbulent week for the producers of the highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarök, Santa Monica Studio officially goes public through a statement posted on its Twitter account.

In the tweet, the producer asks for respect between the two parties, also mentioning that the team is working to deliver a game they are proud of and that will please everyone who plays it.

It is also mentioned that it is the fans who inspire them, but that this does not mean toxicity in the relationship between the two parties.

“Every single person at Santa Monica Studio is working to create a game we’re proud of, a game we hope you’ll enjoy playing once it’s released.”

“Our fans inspire us, and we understand the passion and desire for more information. But that passion must not be toxic or harm the dignity of any human being.”

“Let’s celebrate our community by treating each other, both players and creators, with respect.”

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and Ultra are released with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Leica cameras

At an event held this Monday morning (4), Xiaomi finally presented its newest bet on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved