São Paulo Court blocks BRL 450 million from Capitual related to Binance customer transactions

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) determined the blocking of BRL 451.6 million from cryptocurrency transactions held in accounts at Banco Capitual, a financial institution that until the beginning of last month intermediated withdrawals and deposits between Binance and its partners. Brazilian customers, according to a report by Valor Econômico published this Monday, 4th.

The amount would refer to cryptocurrency purchase and sale negotiations carried out on the platform of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The TJSP’s decision is the result of the clash that began on June 16, when Capitual claimed that Binance was not complying with a determination by the Central Bank that required the company to obtain user identification data (KYC) and stopped processing the withdrawals and deposits of exchange customers.

According to Capitual, the BC started to require that the accounts of each Binance client be individualized to prevent financial fraud, such as money laundering and financing of shares and terrorist groups.

In turn, Binance declared that the procedure would represent a violation of its privacy policy and could jeopardize customer data, broke the contract with Capitual and tried to recover the funds. After the interruption of services, the money remained deposited at Capitual, but inaccessible to customers.

Until then, all operations were registered in the name of the Capitual itself, without distinction between clients. Other cryptocurrency exchanges based in foreign countries operating in Brazil served by Capitual, such as KuCoin and Huobi, would have adapted to the new rules and their withdrawal and deposit services remain fully operational.

In its defense, Binance argues that neither the exchange itself nor Capitual are regulated by the Central Bank and the obligation to open individual accounts for each client would not have legal support.

Also according to the exchange, there would only be a determination for the inspection body to detail the procedures adopted to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, in addition to the presentation of a dossier with the complete registration of Binance customers in Brazil.

legal battle

Last week, a second-instance decision by the 2nd Chamber of Business Law of Justice of São Paulo (TJSP) suspended a decision in favor of Binance rendered on June 22, forcing Capitual to maintain the services, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 10 thousand.

The decision that determined the blocking of customer funds deposited in Capitual accounts was issued on June 30 by the judge Paulo Ayrosa, of the 31st Chamber of Private Law. The process runs in court secrecy, so it is not known whether the funds were actually blocked.

The TJSP’s decision ensures that the funds will be safeguarded, without prejudice to customers, but the money will still not be returned to Binance. That still depends on a new court order. Capitual refused to return the money to the exchange to avoid risks that it would be held liable in the future if customers were unable to access the funds. The bank claimed that it could not return the money to accounts that do not belong to the holders of the withdrawals and deposits.

Twenty days after the start of the imbroglio, the withdrawal and deposit service for Binance customers has not yet resumed, although the exchange announced on the 24th that Latam Gateway is a new partner for withdrawals and deposits from customers in Brazil.

However, for now, exchange users need to turn to alternatives like P2P trading to withdraw or deposit funds on the exchange.

Cointelegraph Brasil contacted Binance’s advisory to obtain a position on the court decision, but did not receive a response until the closing of the text. The article may be updated if there is an official statement from the company.

losing market

As Cointelegraph Brasil recently reported, the interruption of withdrawals and deposits in reais since mid-June caused Binance to lose more than 31% of its share of transactions involving Bitcoin (BTC), according to a report released by Cointradermonitor.

According to the report, until the interruption of the partnership with Capitual, Binance held more than 53% of Bitcoin trading in Brazil. After With the interruption of withdrawals and deposits via Pix and TED, Binance’s market share dropped to 37.04%.

