São Paulo Court of Justice blocks more than BRL 450 million from former Binance partner – Money Times

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) decided to block BRL 451.6 million from the accounts of Capitalformer partner of Binancewith the country’s banks.

The value belongs to Brazilian customers and was generated from negotiations on the platform of Binanceaccording to the newspaper Economic value.

On June 16, the Capital stopped processing withdrawals and deposits from customers of Binance in the country. The situation led the crypto exchange to try to restore services, in addition to breaking the contract with the Capital and remove the money that was present in this company.

With the freezing of services, customers’ money was available in the account, but could not be withdrawn.

The former partner of Binance said it froze withdrawals and deposits because the crypto exchange refused to comply with Brazilian rules.

THE Capital stated that the Central Bank now requires customers to have individualized accounts in order to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes. According to Capitala Binance refused to comply with these rules.

The crypto exchange, in turn, attests that none of the parties involved — itself, the Capital and customers — are regulated by the Central Bank. In addition Binance states that there is no determination for customer accounts to be individualized.

According to Economic valuewhat would exist would be a regulation for the intermediary between the two companies – the payment institution Acesso – to detail to the BC the procedures used in the prevention of financial crimes, in addition to a dossier with the complete registration of Binance users.

According to the crypto exchange, although there was such a requirement, it would not give the Capital the right to modify the contract made between the two companies, nor to suspend the services.

Binance goes to court

The situation led to Binance to resort to justice. On June 22, the crypto exchange obtained a decision from the 18th Civil Court of São Paulo that allowed the continuation of the provision of services.

However, the decision was suspended on the 24th at the 2nd Chamber of Business Law, by judge Caio Marcelo Mendes de Oliveira.

The determination of blocking BRL 451.6 million in the accounts of Capital was made on the 30th by the judge Paulo Ayrosa, of the 31st Chamber of Private Law.

The decision taken by the São Paulo Court of Justice guarantees that the money will be protected, with no risk to customers of Binance.

However, the amount is not yet available to the crypto exchange, which will need a new court order to gain access to the more than BRL 450 million.

According to the newspaper, the Binance notified the Capital, saying that the contract between the two companies was revoked, due to the payment partner’s fault. In the same notification, the crypto exchange requested that the amount resulting from the contract be returned.

THE Capital stated that the Binance had been aware of the Central Bank’s requirement since May, but had decided not to comply with the rules.

Another argument used by the payment provider is that the contract between the companies should obey Brazilian rules and that, therefore, there would be no undue termination of the contract.

On the 17th of June, the Binance stated the exchange of the payments partner company, and that it would announce the new partnership soon.

The new payment provider in Brazil, Latam Gatewaywas announced the following week, the 24th.

Created in 2019, Latam Gateway provides payment services in Brazil to companies in different sectors, such as e-commerce, games and payment aggregators.

representatives of Binance and gives Capital were contacted by the newspaper, but they refused to comment, as the process is under judicial secrecy.

*With information from Economic Value

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.