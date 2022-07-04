SC is the 4th state in the country with the lowest average price of regular gasoline; see value by city

Santa Catarina is the fourth state with the lowest average price charged for regular gasoline in Brazil, according to data released this Saturday (2), by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), at a cost of R$6.82. The three states with the cheapest fuel are Amapá (R$6.21), São Paulo (R$6.69) and Mato Grosso do Sul (R$6.80). Rio Grande Sul appears tied with Santa Catarina, with a value of R$6.82.

Within the state, the municipalities register prices ranging from the lowest, as in the case of Xanxerê (R$6.48), to the highest, which are registered in Brusque (R$7.38).

Prices are analyzed by the ANP with data from 227 gas stations in all regions of Santa Catarina. The survey took into account the price of regular gasoline between June 26 and July 2.

In the largest cities, the average prices are: Florianópolis (R$6.87), Joinville (R$6.46), Blumenau (R$6.91). Still in the metropolitan region, regular gasoline can exceed six reais, with an average of R$7.02 in São José, R$7.06 in Palhoça and R$6.78 in Biguaçu.

Check the variation of minimum and maximum prices of common gasoline by Santa Catarina:

Araranguá: BRL 6.59 / BRL 6.69;

Balneário Camboriú: BRL 6.99 / BRL 7.19;

Biguaçu: BRL 6.74 / BRL 6.99;

Blumenau: BRL 6.59 / BRL 7.16;

Brusque: BRL 7.31 / BRL 7.49;

Hunter: BRL 6.90 / BRL 7.65;

Concordia: BRL 6.89 / BRL 7.50;

Criciúma: BRL 6.47/ BRL 6.69;

Florianópolis: BRL 6.65 / BRL 7.16;

Itajaí: BRL 6.57 / BRL 7.17;

Jaraguá do Sul: BRL 6.27 / BRL 6.99;

Joinville: BRL 6.36 / BRL 6.96;

Lages: BRL 6.77 / BRL 6.89;

Lagoon: BRL 6.49 / BRL 6.99;

Mafra: BRL 6.44 / BRL 7.29;

Palhoça: BRL 6.69 / BRL 7.49;

São José: BRL 7.74 / BRL 7.52;

Shark: BRL 6.58 / BRL 6.89;

Vine: BRL 6.64 / BRL 7.19;

Xanxerê: BRL 6.44 / BRL 6.57.

SC measure reduces pump prices

The governor of Santa Catarina, Carlos Moisés (Republicans), signed on Friday (1st) a Provisional Measure with immediate effect that reduces to 17% the rate of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) for electricity, gasoline , fuel alcohol and communications.

In practice, in the case of gasoline, for example, the amount charged was approximately 18% of the price at the pumps. This Friday, the State updated the calculation basis and reduced the rate. The impact of the ICMS ceiling at 17% is expected to reduce consumer prices.

Before the signing of the Provisional Measure by Carlos Moisés, the state tax rate was higher than 17% for gasoline, ethanol, communications and electricity, being 25%. SEF confirmed that the ICMS on diesel will remain at 12%.