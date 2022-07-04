Scammers arrested who promised to turn blank paper into cash | Fantastic

Can you imagine a box where you leave the money to soak and in 24 hours you can multiply the notes by up to ten times? The promise of getting rich overnight, in fact, is a scam that has caught a lot of people in at least eight states.

ten days ago, four members of the gang were arrested in goiânia and Sao Paulo. One is still at large. All of them already had tickets to the police for practicing scams.

The leader of the criminals was José Lúcio Antunes Costa. In his house, watches, jewelry, external hard drives and credit cards were found, in addition to piles of money. True and false banknotes.

O Fantastic had access to footage of the encounter of two of the criminals with a potential victim in a hotel in goiânia.

This rapprochement between the gang and the candidates to fall for the coup involved a network of bandits scattered throughout the interior of the country. To impress, the bandits were always very well dressed, they rode in luxury cars, they said they had contact with influential people in Brasília: in the Chamber of Deputies, in the Casa da Moeda, in the Federal Revenue Service.

Victims would only need to pay back 50% to 60% of what they earned from multiplying bills.

