Search by term grows 210% on Google and businesses meet demand

O number of smartphones in Brazil is higher than that of computers, at 242 million against 200 million, according to a study by FGVcia. With the popularity of these devices, the social network instagram, which was once exclusively accessible via cell phone and still has an interface designed for this environment, stands out. She is, in 2022, the third most accessed in the country, with 120 million users, according to research by We Are Social and Hootsuite. And showing life there is so important that what can look good and value the personal photo and video wall was popularly coined on the internet and offline life of “instagrammable” — term that Google experimented with 210% increase in demand in the last 12 monthscompared to the previous period, according to survey carried out on the website at the request of EXTRA.

The threefold increase in interest was accompanied by terms such as “space”, “wall” and “decoration”. With an eye on demand, businesses have increasingly invested in what looks good in the picture. You Madureira, Jardim Guadalupe, Fashion Mall, Botafogo Praia Shopping, for example, set up scenarios for free and creative consumer clicks. Piscilla Ruas, who is a digital micro-influencer and shares Rio tourism tips on the internet, has already used some of these spaces to decorate her virtual photo wall:

— I think it’s an added attraction for the mall. I use it a lot on my page here on Instagram — says the owner of the profile @pripelasruas, 33 years old.

Shopping centers have also invested in temporary structures associated with campaigns on commemorative dates, such as a booth to take pictures with love on Valentine’s Day. Ibmec RJ professor Victor Azevedo, a Marketing specialist, explains the actions:

— People look through social media to be noticed. And in our time, everyone generates content and is an influencer, whether professional or not. So the business generating the possibility for people to make content on it is great.

Food business attract

Also in the Top 10 terms that are searched for next to “Instagrammable” on Google, the words “bars” and “restaurants” appear. It is no wonder that entrepreneurs in this segment are increasingly concerned about presenting drinks, food and fun environments. At the Bhar Ginteria Funky, from Vista Alegre, customers love to take pictures in the LED tunnel at the entrance and in the completely pink women’s bathroom. In the commands, the Ferris wheel of eight drumsticks (R$ 47.90) and the brownie foot (R$29.90), served in a plant pot, with a watering can full of syrup.

— The instagrammable menu and environment had a lot of influence on my first coming here — admits the dentist Gabriela Pace, 23, who usually posts on Instagram what she consumes at Bhar: — And it’s all very tasty. So now I have here the junction of the two factors.

Gabriela Pace and Maria Paula Puga are clients of Bhar Ginteria Descolada Photo: Fabio Rossi / Agência O Globo

Bhar, which still has units in Tijuca and Nova Iguaçu, has 178,000 followers on Instagram. Creativity is up to the owner of the business, Mozart:

— We don’t just want to deliver food and drinks to the customer, but experience. Ideas are born from experiences, travel, music, trends, a little bit of everything from the pop universe.

Ginteco, in Rocha Miranda, conquers many customers with its 2 liter “caipirone” (R$ 59.90), which is frequently registered in front of the walls with famous faces, like Anitta and Marcelo D2. There is also no lack of LEDs around the house that exalt the Carioca suburb.

— Ginteco was born instagrammable. In a year and three months, it has more than 30,000 tags in photos on Google and Instagram — calculates the owner Kaian Alves.

In Botafogo and Barra da Tijuca, the coffee cat draws the attention of feline lovers with food and drinks decorated in homage to pets, such as Mthis Hot in the shape of a cat (R$ 24) and the Cat Pink Lemonade with a hanging cat (R$15). There is also, in each unit, an environment with cats available for adoption. It is also possible to spend 15 minutes interacting with the animals, paying R$ 10.

Ginteco, in Rocha Miranda, exalts famous people on walls and sells 2-liter caipirona Photo: Fabio Rossi / Agência O Globo

— On a trip to Japan I got to know the concept of Cat Café and I thought it was amazing. But there the kittens were all purebred and not up for adoption — recalls Giovanna Molinaro, who adapted the business model to help change the reality of more than 10 million abandoned cats in Brazil: — Today we have more than 650,000 followers, adding up our social networks, and we never boost advertising. I say that the objective is to make cats fashionable and in people’s homes and we are managing to follow this path.

Valuing the look is nothing new in haute cuisine, however. In Barra da Tijuca, the newly opened Giuseppe Square brings together the bestsellers of the six brands of the Best Fork group on the menu — Giuseppe, Giuseppe Grill, Giuseppe Mar, Laguiole Lab, Nolita and Yusha — and shows that dishes that have been on the market for a long time already looked good in the photo.

– We didn’t seek to be instagrammable. But the look is part of the restaurant for us. Each restaurant is defined by its gastronomy, its service and its atmosphere — points out Lucas Ripper, general manager of Giuseppe Square.

Some of the successes are Marshmallow Magic (R$48), vanilla milkshake garnished with cotton candy and lollipop, and the Octopus Lagareiro (320 grams), served with mashed potatoes, broccoli, onions and black olives (R$ 158). The atmosphere of the house is still inviting for a walk for customers. Around it are the open kitchen stations, where you can choose which fish you want to eat, see the vegetables that will be used in the preparation of a dish, or accompany the assembly of a pasta. In the center of the restaurant, there is a square bar, with chairs for those who want to have a drink there.

Beyond Gastronomy

It’s not just in the food business that having an instagrammable environment can make a difference. Health Marketing specialist Cinthia Freire defends here that since virtual word of mouth can take place through a simple location marking on a social network, encouraging patients to take pictures in the bathroom or in the waiting room is a good option.

— A simple sentence: “You are beautiful!” stamped on the mirror can already bring many clicks and, on the other hand, make her happy for the compliment — exemplifies Cinthia, continuing: — A wall with inspiring phrases is highly shareable, especially if it relates to the patient’s purpose in her clinic. Interactive arts, from which your patient can build a narration, are excellent because they generate emotion. An example is that famous butterfly wing art that everyone takes a picture of framing it, you know?

Lists try to capture audience

And since people love an Instagrammable environment so much, why not set one up indoors? The website woodWoodretailer of household goods, has, in its Tips Center, an article, published last year, with suggestions for transforming the house into an environment that attracts attention on the social network: artificial Adam’s Rib leaves (R$ 45.90) ​​to the macramé balance (R$ 1,179).

On Google, by the way, this is not the only list that can be found with tips. To capture the search audience, even the traditional tourist spots in Rio seem to have been renamed, being called Instagrammable scenes of the city. Examples of them: Parque Lagein the Botanical Garden, or the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Readingin the city center.