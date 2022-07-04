see details of the Globo reporters party

If you like to see beautiful weddings, you are in the right report. Globo journalists, Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo got married on Saturday night (2) at a party full of great inspirations in Alto da Boa Vista, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro.

The couple, who got engaged in Buenos Aires and have been married civilly since 2018, had a party to celebrate their love with family and friends. On social media, days before the celebration, they declared their love for each other. Erick said that Pedro was the reason for his smiles, and Pedro, that he was proud of the family they formed together. See celebration details.

party inspirations

Details of Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo’s wedding candy table Image: Playback/Instagram @luasrj

With a rustic tropical feel, the decoration was all made with foliage, both at the ceremony and in photo spots for the guests and on the sweets table. The couple’s broadcasting colleagues posted photos on their social networks showing details of the style chosen by the bride and groom.

The lights of Erick and Pedro’s ceremony gave an intimate tone to the place. Image: Reproduction / Instagram @priccsouza

The place where they exchanged vows was lit by small lights at different heights, which gave a romantic and intimate touch to the moment.

It is also worth highlighting the choice of bouquets, which both bride and groom had. With colorful flowers and eucalyptus-like foliage, they added a splash of color to the style of the day.

Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo chose bouquets of colorful flowers for the wedding Image: Ana Carolina/Photographer in Buenos Aires

For the looks, the bride and groom chose blue suits, each in a different shade, and a vest. The silver tie was part of the look of both, giving that touch of light color that weddings usually have.

From the posts, a last detail that caught the attention was the invitation sent to the guests, with an illustration of the couple, made by a friend, in a romantic moment.

The journalists’ wedding invitation was made with an illustration of the couple Image: Playback/Instagram

victims of homophobia

In 2020, Erick Rianelli made a declaration of love for Pedro, live, on a TV news program on the station. Because of this, he became a victim of homophobic attacks. The owner of a hamburger shop complained about what had happened and the journalist expressed himself via Twitter about what had happened.

“I received some reports about a businessman from Brasilia who reacted with homophobia to a video in which I declared love to my husband. Thank you for all the messages of support! About the businessman… I don’t think any LGBT in the DF will eat in stores anymore him,” he posted.