see how to share your data

Last Thursday (30), the Federal Revenue released the Share System, on the e-CAC Portal, for those interested in joining the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe).

This year, taxpayers must share their billing data with financial institutions, but the novelty has raised doubts.

Portal Contábeis prepared a step-by-step guide on how to authorize data sharing. Check out.

Share System

To share data and join Pronampe, access the e-CAC Portal and fill in your access data.

In the menu, click on “others” and then on “authorize data sharing”.

Then click on “New data sharing authorization”, as shown in the image below.

On the “First step” tab, click the arrow on the “Company billing information” option.

Then enter your company’s CNPJ and the calendar year of the statement you want to share.

In the “second step” tab, you can choose whether you want to share your data just once or for a specified period:

In the “third step” tab, you must enter the CNPJ of the financial institution you want to share your data with:

If, at the time of data sharing, the bank is not listed in the list of possible recipients, the entrepreneur must contact the bank branch and verify the forecast of adhesion to the system.

Once the information is shared, the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate the loan with the bank.

