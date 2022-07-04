See Marina Ruy Barbosa’s looks at Luma Costa’s wedding

Marina Ruy Barbosa is in Portugal to accompany the renewal of vows of Luma Costa and Leo Martins. They’ve been friends for 18 years.







Marina Ruy Barbosa and Luma Costa Photo: @marinaruybarbosa.Instagram/Reproduction / Them on the Red Carpet

“I’m marrying my bff Luma Costa for the second time with the same lucky Leo Martins! After 10 years of the union of this couple that I love so much – celebrating their wedding with them! Te amo miga!” At the events, Marina showed two brilliant looks, styled by Pedro Sales.

Luma welcomed guests with a party where she wore a short dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, with layers of ruffles. At the ceremony, she wore a plain long gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. “It’s today. Reaffirm our love,” she wrote on Instagram.





dress with appliqués

The short dress, full of metallic appliqués, from Area, combined with black tights and shoes. The jewelry is from Vivara.

# stayadica1: Pantyhose and shoes of the same color make the leg long.

# stayadica2: Do you want a hairstyle that is easy to do and at the same time stylish? bet on coke high. It goes well in both informal and more formal environments. It is still a good request to highlight the Maxi earringswear with a turtleneck in winter and cool off on hot summer days.

Long sparkly dress

“Shades of blue”, he wrote in the photo’s caption. The long, shiny dress is from Tom Ford and received the clutch accessories cult Gaia and earring Sauer.

# stayadica3: Shine tends to add volume. So, leave it in areas you want to enhance, never in areas you want to disguise. If you don’t give up the feature in the whole look, but want to get away from its effect of expanding measurements, a tip to favor the silhouette is to choose more closed or matte tones.