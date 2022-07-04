See what to expect this week – Money Times

Goal (GOLL4) and Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) promote AGE to discuss names to the board, while Getnet, from Santander, wants approval to go private in Brazil and in the United States and the Via (VIIA3) discusses executive compensation.

The week

July 4th: Goal brings together shareholders in assembly to elect a new board member

brings together shareholders in to elect a new board member July 5th: Fenabrave publishes data on car registration in June on its website

publishes data on car registration in June on its website 06/July: Nothing planned so far

July 7th: Marcopolo day brings together company investors and analysts

brings together company investors and analysts July 7th: Carrefour Brasil gathers shareholders at a meeting to discuss new board members and changes to the bylaws

gathers shareholders at a meeting to discuss new board members and changes to the bylaws July 8th: getnet gathers shareholders at a meeting to discuss delisting

gathers shareholders at a meeting to discuss delisting July 8th: Randon Day 2022 with analysts and investors

with analysts and investors July 8th: Via brings together shareholders in an EGM on global management compensation

Fleury and Hermes Pardini

the laboratory Fleury (FLRY3) came to lead the highs of the Ibovespa on Thursday, after announcing an agreement to buy the Hermes Pardini (PARD3) in a transaction involving cash and the exchange of shares.

The companies should convene shareholders in the coming days to discuss the proposal that projects an increase in the combined annual Ebitda of R$160 million to R$190 million.

Until the transaction is completed, the Fleury may approve a capital increase with the issuance of up to 70.5 million shares.

AGE in august

THE electrobras intends to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting to elect the new board members on August 5th.

The company, however, emphasizes that the date is “provisional” and that it is adopting all the necessary measures for the call.

The company will choose a new board after the government lost control of the company, diluting its stake in the stock offering.

New try

THE Petrobras reopened the process of selling 3 of its refineries, the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), in Pernambuco, the Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (REPAR), in Paraná, and the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP), in Rio Grande do Sul, according to a statement. .

The company had already tried to sell the refineries before, but did not reach an agreement with the interested parties.

