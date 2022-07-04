see what we already know

Launched in September 2019, the current design of the Hyundai HB20 divides opinions, but that did not stop the hatch from consolidating its position as the best-selling passenger car in Brazil. Almost three years later, the compact is about to get a revamped look and other changes to remain the leader.

The launch of the new HB20 2023 takes place tomorrow (5), with sales starting soon, and you can check prices and all the changes here on UOL Cars. Before that, however, we anticipate what we already know about the novelty.

Last week, photos of the model’s restyling were leaked, which revealed a less controversial-looking front.

The front grille that many internet users compare with the mouth of a catfish is out of the picture, replaced by a larger and more conventional piece. It is divided by a body-colored bar, positioned just below the Hyundai emblem.

The headlights, in turn, gain a more rectilinear design, new LED signatures in the top versions and auxiliary lights positioned just below. The design resembles that of the i20, the South Korean “brother” of our HB20 – on social media, there are people saying that the front is very reminiscent of the veteran Volkswagen Gol, about to be discontinued.

Goodbye catfish, hello VW Gol? This is the front of the new Hyundai HB20 2023, which changes controversial front Image: disclosure

In addition to the bumper and optics, the front fenders and the hood, which now has a bulge in the central part, were redesigned. The design of the caps and wheels is another novelty.

The rear is the part that should generate more discussions: the lanterns are now joined by a red bar, as in the new Hyundai Tucson and VW T-Cross – apparently, the piece is not illuminated.

After the leak, Hyundai released on Friday (1st) the first official photos of the exterior of the 2023 HB20, while the cabin has not yet been shown. It also remains to be shown how the HB20S sedan will look.

HB20 2023 Equipment

Official image reveals the rear with taillights joined by a bar; apparently she is not lit Image: Disclosure

The manufacturer has already reported that the new HB20 can be equipped with a 100% digital panel and a new multimedia center, capable of wirelessly connecting to cell phones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2023 line of the hatch also has, in the most expensive configurations, safety equipment such as lane keeping assistant, blind spot alert and autonomous emergency braking.

This is the official information available ahead of the premiere, but there will be more news.

Photo of copies of the new HB20 ready for sale began to circulate on the networks before the launch Image: Daniel Matos

According to columnist UOL Cars Marlos Ney Vidal, from the website Autos Segredos, the HB20 will keep the 1.0 flex aspirated engine in the simplest versions, accompanied by a manual gearbox, in addition to the 1.0 turbo flex propellant in the more expensive options – with manual or automatic transmission management, always with six speeds. .

According to Vidal, the naturally aspirated engine will gain a slight increase in power and torque, in addition to presenting lower consumption – today, the power unit yields up to 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm, against 120 hp and 17.5 of the propeller. turbocharged.

Another photo that anticipated the new look of the hatch shows the taillights, which promise to give something to talk about Image: Daniel Matos

The columnist also adds that the hatch will have the N Line sporty version, which has just debuted on Crete.

The hatch is expected to incorporate structural reinforcements to be safer and improve the score in the Latin NCAP impact test, which failed the HB20 at the end of 2020, when the evaluation started to adopt stricter criteria.

It will also be able to offer six airbags – today, all versions come standard with four inflatable bags, plus traction and stability controls.

