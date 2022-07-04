Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser’s wife dies at 52

Andreas Kisser and Patricia Perissinotto Kisser (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Patricia Perissinotto Kisser, wife of guitarist Andreas Kisser, from Sepultura, died at the age of 52 this Sunday (07/03), one day after her birthday. She was hospitalized due to colon cancer.

Patrcia and Andreas were together for 32 years. She leaves three children: Yohan, 27, Giulia, 25, and Enzo. 17. On Instagram, Andreas published a tribute in which he mentions the first kiss, in Mogi das Cruzes, in the interior of So Paulo.

“I just have to thank you for the privilege of having had Patrcia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend! My north, my inspiration and the best experience of life. How I learned from you, how I improved with you , how I grew up”, he began.

“Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you were studying medicine, we have never been apart. You liked Chitozinho and Xoror and didn’t even know what Led Zeppelin was and that brought us together even moreover, our differences were the best fittings for the construction of a solid and long-lasting structure. 32 years together with a lot of love, respect and complicity”, he added.

The rocker also thanked his friends who participated in a blood donation campaign. “It’s amazing and exciting to see all the movement people made for donating blood when you needed it, thank you so much to everyone who posted and who made their donation. How it changed and inspired the lives of many people. moment, always worried about everyone around her and facing the situation head on, with strength and determination”, he highlighted.

“I love you! My path has always been lighter by your side!” Andreas Kisser

In the comments tab, fans, friends and celebrities expressed their feelings to the family. “Dear friend. What beautiful words! May she have a peaceful passage and rest serene. My deepest feelings. Huge kiss to the whole family. We are always here! We will miss you very much”, wrote Samuel Rosa, from Skank. “My sincere condolences. Patrcia was, in fact, a light. May she rest in peace. To you and your children, my fraternal hug and the certainty that you lived a beautiful love story, of those without end”, said Astrid Fontenelle. “What beautiful words, Andreas. Love is the greatest force there is. What you have built is moving, inspiring and eternal…”, commented Dinho Ouro Preto, from Capital Inicial. “Away mate, I’m honored to have a friend like her, and so sad right now, I love you,” Pitty said. “My feelings friend, the text she wrote is beautiful, what a beautiful story of love and complicity may God receive her with open arms. Much strength to the whole family”, reinforced Henrique Fogaa.

Check out the full post below:

The band Sepultura also published a tribute on their social networks, signed by the guitarist and the couple’s three children.

“Your existence will forever remain in our lives and in our memories. We thank our friends for all their support and messages of love. We ask for privacy at this difficult time,” the statement reads.