Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser’s wife dies at 52

Patrícia Perissinotto was honored by the musician: ‘My inspiration and the best experience of life’

Playback/Instagram/patkisser

Andreas Kisser and Patricia Perissinotto lived a 32-year relationship



Patricia Perissinotto, guitarist’s wife Andreas Kisserof Grave, died at age 52. She was battling colon cancer. The information was confirmed by the musician this Sunday, 3, on social media. “I can only thank you for the privilege of having Patricia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend! My north, my inspiration and the best experience of life”, wrote Andreas, who paid an emotional tribute to his partner. “How I learned from you, how I improved from you, how I grew. Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you were studying medicine, we have never been apart. did you like Chitãozinho and Xororó and I didn’t even know what Led Zeppelin was and that brought us together even more, our differences were the best fittings for building a solid and long-lasting structure.”

The couple had been together for 32 years and the guitarist of the famous band heavy metal defined the relationship with Patrícia as a partnership of much love, respect and complicity. “You are the best mother in the world, the best daughter, the best friend, the best aunt, cousin, neighbor, the best sister, the best company, the best partner at work, the best laugh, the prettiest in school. You are the best at everything, Nene. Amazing and exciting to see all the movement people made for blood donation when you needed it, thank you so much to everyone who posted and who made their donation. How she changed and inspired the lives of so many people.” Patrícia, according to him, was strong until the last moment and faced the disease head-on without ceasing to worry about who was around her.

“My admiration for you is eternal. I love you! I’m sure we will cross paths again in some dimension beyond this Earth! Rest in peace my love, thank you for everything, sorry for having drunk a lot on some occasions, being a jealous idiot at the beginning of the relationship, among other things that bothered you. I took you to disney for the first time and this I keep with great affection, I will never forget your joy on this day. I love you! My path has always been lighter by your side”, concluded Andreas. In the comments of the publication, the musician received many messages of support from Brazilian fans and also from abroad.