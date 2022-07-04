SERASA LIMPA NOME: Campaign allows payment of debts in 14 installments

Currently, the serasa is with yours Clean Fair Name. According to the institution, about 100 partner companies are operating in the new campaign. Negative citizens can pay their debts in installments in 14 installments or more.

According to the credit protection agency, approximately 66 million people are in default in the country. In this round, there should be more than 7 million renegotiations. Bearing in mind that the initiative is always carried out by the serasa.

SERASA LIMPA NOME 2022 with renegotiation options

As mentioned, the negative will be able to renegotiate its debt in installments, in 14 installments or more. However, it is possible to resort to other methods, such as splitting the payment between 6 to 13 times or between 2 and 5 times.

There is also the option of cash payment, in which it is possible to receive discounts. Finally, there are still options to pay overdue debts from R$9.90 and others that can be paid for up to R$99.90.

Those interested in renegotiating their debt should access the official channels of the action, such as the Serasa Limpa Nome website, WhatsApp (11) 99575-209 or telephone 0800 591 1222. It is worth mentioning that it is still possible to go to the Post Office in person and carry out the operation .

More than 22 million can now have access to credit via positive registration

According to a study carried out by serasa, with the implementation of the positive registry, around 22.1 million Brazilians now have the opportunity to access quality credit. The number rose from 59.1 million people to 81.2 million.

In the survey, these people had a score” (score) on the serasa below 500 and, as a result, they did not receive loan proposals. However, the low score did not mean negative, but only insufficient information on the financial history of citizens.

Of the total number of people benefited, about 11.8 million are women and 10.3 million are men. The age group among them is between 26 and 40 years old, with an addition of 10.2 million people with access to credit.

In addition, 6.2 million of those approved are between 41 and 60 years old; 4.6 million are under 25 years old and 1.1 million are over 60 years old. Regarding the income of these people, the majority (12.4 million) have monthly earnings of R$ 1 thousand to R$ 2 thousand.

“Companies that granted credit based mostly on negative information, such as unpaid or overdue bills, began to rely on the entire financial history of the citizen and analyze the way in which he pays off his debts with banks, commerce and services companies. ”, said the economist at serasa Experian, Luiz Rabi, in note.

He also points out that, from the creditor’s point of view, the tool allows for a more “safe and profitable” credit concession.

It is worth noting that the study was carried out in comparison to the years 2019 and 2020, using a sample of 1.2 million consumers from all regions. The data were released to the Brazilian population from the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).