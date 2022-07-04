Seven people die in accident on BR-386, in Constantina, says PRF | Rio Grande do Sul

Seven people died in a traffic accident that happened on the BR-386, in Constantina, in the north of the state, during the morning of this Monday (4). Initially, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) announced that the accident happened in Sarandi, information that was later corrected.
According to the City of Constantina, the victims were identified as Magno Zanella, Wilson Ramos, Adazila de Oliveira Ramos, Ana Bruna Cavalheiro da Silva, Helena Vitória da Silva Rodrigues, Geni Emília dos Santos and Silvana Remonti Zenatti.
Preliminary information from the PRF shows that a truck and a van collided head-on at km 111, around 6:30 am. The location is close to the interchange to Constantina, where there is an open curve and overtaking is prohibited.
The collision occurred in the lane in which the van was passing, which suggests that the truck invaded the opposite lane. It is not yet known why this happened.
The victims would be in the van, which belongs to the Municipal Health Department of Constantina and was transporting patients. The driver and all passengers died. The truck driver was injured, was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and sent to receive medical attention at a hospital in the region.
Traffic at the site is completely blocked so that the PRF can provide the necessary assistance and collect evidence that helps to understand the circumstances of the accident. The blocked stretch is 24 km after the city of Sarandi, towards São José das Missões, in the Capital-Interior direction.
The Prefecture of Constantina informs that, due to the accident, activities are suspended in all public offices and schools in the municipality this Monday (4) and Tuesday (5). Central and São Roque health posts will only be attending urgency and emergency.
Seven people die in an accident on BR-386, in Constantina – Photo: PRF/Disclosure