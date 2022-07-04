Shooter who left dead at mall in Denmark probably acted alone, police say | World

Investigators do not believe the attack is related to terrorism, said Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Søren Thomassen. The suspect has a history of mental health issues, according to police.
The man is due to appear in court on Monday to answer on murder charges.
The dead are a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl – both Danes – and a 47-year-old Russian. The four other people shot – two Swedes and two Danes – are in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Danish television network TV2 published a low-quality photo of the alleged attacker, who was wearing knee-length shorts, a sleeveless vest or T-shirt, and appeared to be holding a rifle in his right hand.
Brazilian reports the drama of people at the mall in Copenhagen during shooting this Sunday (03)
In an interview with GloboNews, Brazilian journalist Joseph Dana, who was at the scene, said that the shots took place in the food court area of the mall, causing a rush and panic.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Scandinavian country had suffered a “cruel attack”. “It’s mind-boggling. Heartbreaking. Pointless. Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said, according to the AP.
People died and were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in the Danish capital Copenhagen (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Bech via REUTERS)
British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later in the evening at 8pm local time (3 pm Brasília time), in a concert hall less than 1.6 km from the mall. According to the European press, the show was canceled due to the episode.
According to the show’s promoter, Live Nation, in a statement sent by email to Reuters, the performance will take place as scheduled, after authorization from the local police. Half of the audience would have already entered the area planned for the show.