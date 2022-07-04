Shooting in shopping mall in Denmark leaves several dead and injured, police confirm

Man suspected of involvement in the attack has been arrested, but investigations continue; Harry Styles concert, which will take place about 650 meters from the mall, is expected to delay

EFE/EPA/Claus Bech

Armed police gathered outside Field’s shopping mall during the evacuation



a shooting at Denmark left several dead and injured on the afternoon of this Sunday, 3, in the shopping center Field’s in Copenhagen. The information was confirmed by the local police, but the number of victims was not specified. During a press conference, Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Soren Thomassen said that the detainee suspected of having links to the shooting is a 22 year old Danish citizen. The motive for the shooting is still unknown, but police are investigating a possible terrorist past, while speaking of great uncertainty about what happened. The Chief Inspector also stressed that there are no indications that other people participated in the attack, although he highlighted that the police will continue to look, together with the intelligence services, for more involved, so it is not yet possible to say that there was only one responsible.

The agent said that around 5:30 pm (local time) the police received information about a shooting in the Amager neighborhood, located between the city center and the airport, and then sent reinforcements to the scene. Soren Thomassen said that security forces will continue to be present with a broad deployment and stressed the need to “be absolutely certain” that the situation is “under control”. Danish broadcaster TV2 reported three people hospitalized after the shooting, according to statements by Rigshospitalet hospital press officer Jacob Aaen. Copenhagen police had previously reported on Twitter that reinforcements had been sent to the mall after receiving reports of a shooting.

“There were shots and several people were hit,” he said, without specifying any deaths or injuries, while confirming the arrest of a person suspected of being linked to the shooting. “Currently we cannot say more about his identity,” he added at the time. The mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Andersen, reported on Twitter a “very serious” incident of which it is not yet known for sure how many people were injured or killed. About 650 meters from the shopping center is the Royal Arena, where the show – with all tickets already sold – of the British singer is scheduled today. Harry Styles and that according to the organizers it will happen, but apparently it will start later than expected. Styles himself wrote on the social network Snapchat that he was “shocked” and stated that he and his entire team are praying for those affected.

*With information from EFE.