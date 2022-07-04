‘Shy and discreet’: find out what Caiado’s son was found dead on a Nova Crixás farm | Goiás

Shy, discreet, hardworking and close to the family. This is how friends and close people describe Ronaldo Caiado Filho, son of governor Ronaldo Caiado (UB) who died on Sunday (3), in Nova Crixás, north of Goiás. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho was born in Goiânia on March 5, 1982. He is Caiado’s second child with Thelma Gomes, a history teacher at the municipal and state schools in Aparecida de Goiânia, at Colégio Estadual Vida Nova.

Ronaldo Filho attended two semesters of the radio and TV course at the Federal University of Goiás (UFG), but left and soon moved to São Paulo. In São Paulo, the man graduated in business administration at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM).

For many years, Ronaldo divided his life between Goiás and São Paulo, but, just over a year ago, the administrator moved to Nova Crixás for good. In the city of Goiás, he took care of the family farm. According to Adriano Rocha Lima, the governor’s second cousin, Ronaldo Filho liked life in the countryside.

“Ronaldo Filho was a super nice person, hardworking, very into his own, discreet. He was working and helping his dad’s business because as governor, dad doesn’t have time to take care of things,” he said.

Ronaldo Caiado Filho’s body was laid to rest on Sunday night in Goiânia, at the Vale do Cerrado cemetery. The ceremony was held with the presence of several politicians and authorities who went to say goodbye to the administrator and provide support to the governor of Goiás and his family.

The wake ended around 11 pm, after a farewell funeral ceremony that was held by the family inside the crematorium. The body should be cremated on Monday morning (4).

Governor Ronaldo Caiado published a message on a social network lamenting the death of his son.

“My dear son. My pain at this moment is not greater than my love for you. May God welcome you in His Infinite Glory”, wrote the governor.

The first lady, Gracinha Caiado, also posted a message to remember her stepson. She posted family photos and thanked all the messages of affection they are receiving.

“Ronaldo Filho was an affectionate boy, dedicated and always concerned about his neighbor. We will miss him, but we are sure that he is next to Our Lord watching over his family”, he wrote.

