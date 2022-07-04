Silent pregnancy: ‘I found out I was pregnant at eight months’ | Sons

Photo: Playback/Instagram Open letter from the actress touched thousands of fans

Last Saturday (25), actress Klara Castanho (21) revealed, after being exposed by presenter Antônia Fontenelle, that she gave birth after being a victim of rape. In an open letter, the young woman declared that she discovered the pregnancy in the last moments of pregnancy.

”My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained weight or belly […] between the moment I discovered the pregnancy and the delivery, a few days passed,” said the artist.

With no symptoms, no weight gain and no signs, Klara claimed she had no idea she was pregnant. In medical terms, the actress went through a silent pregnancy.

Pregnant without symptoms?



According to the gynecologist and master in Medical Science from the Fluminense University (UFF), Dr. Viviane Monteiro, a silent pregnancy is a pregnancy that evolves without a diagnosis and usually without any perception of any compatible sign or symptom.

”The main characteristic of silent pregnancy is precisely this lack of symptoms and it is usually more common in women who have amenorrhea, which is the lack of menstruation at childbearing age, or women with long intervals between one menstruation and another”, he says.

For the doctor, athletes or overweight women are the biggest victims of silent pregnancy, as they suffer from the possibility of not menstruating or menstruating sporadically. The perception of one’s own body can also be altered for this audience, as the definition of muscles or the accumulation of fat can remove the possibility of pregnancy from the mind.

Photo: Playback/Unsplash In most cases, silent pregnant women do not notice the pause in menstruation.

The specialist reiterates that the symptoms of pregnancy are clear and it is necessary to observe them: ”There are some signs of pregnancy, such as not tolerating a specific smell of food or eating food, nausea and greater tiredness. There is also an increase in urinary frequency, more painful and swollen breasts”.

However, the main symptom of pregnancy is amenorrhea, the medical term for lack of menstruation. In most cases, the ‘silent pregnant women’ claim not to have menstruated during pregnancy. Viviane refutes this belief: ”There are women who also have irregular bleeding during pregnancy, which are not menstrual bleeding, which may appear to be, but which are from another source, which may be a detachment of the gestational sac, a low placental implantation, that is, bleeding from pregnancy itself”

Photo: Playback/Unsplash For most silent pregnant women, the belly grows unnoticed.

”Pregnant women do not menstruate, but they may have bleeding that should be investigated, but if the woman is not aware of the pregnancy she may think she is menstruating, masking the pregnancy and delaying this pregnancy diagnosis”, he concludes.

‘I didn’t know I was pregnant’

In addition to Klara Castanho, thousands of other Brazilians were also surprised with a positive test for pregnancy at the end of pregnancy. One of them is Business Management student Suzana Dias (21).

In 2019, Suzana was a recent high school graduate and started dating a classmate. ”It was my first boyfriend. We didn’t take care of ourselves, right? I didn’t take medicine or anything. We knew there could be a risk of happening [uma gravidez], but we never imagine. I was very young and in love”





Photo: Playback/Unsplash Suzana and Lorenzo, their ‘surprise’ son

Throughout the year, the young woman had no symptoms or body changes. ”I took the drug test and they all came back negative. I realized I was gaining weight. I didn’t get sick”.

On Christmas Eve 2019, the student decided to take the Beta HCG test, a medical exam indicated for cases of suspected pregnancy. In the result, the surprise: she was pregnant.

”I was very nervous because of fear, right? I was too afraid to tell my parents and family. I didn’t know how many months I was and I didn’t even have much of a belly”.

Terrified, the young woman decided not to tell her family about the pregnancy. Dias’ parents only discovered the fact a month later. ”I told my parents on January 20th. On the 21st, I had my first ultrasound and found out I was 9 months pregnant.

Two days later, Suzana gave birth to her son. With 4 kilos and 49 centimeters, Lorenzo Dias was born healthy: ”Nowadays, people joke that my pregnancy lasted 3 days, because I told my parents on a Monday, and on Thursday, the baby was born”.

surprise mother

After the surprise of a silent pregnancy, Suzana’s biggest difficulty was adapting to the new reality: in less than a month, she became a mother: ”Poor, he didn’t have any clothes, because the process was very fast. ”

Overnight, Suzana’s life was completely transformed. Nights of sleep were exchanged for late nights of breastfeeding; the long bath after a tiring day becomes a quick shower; previous priorities, of course, are in the past.

”One day, I was a normal young woman, right? And in the other, mother, so it was very complicated”.

In addition to unexpected motherhood, the student also had to deal with criticism and judgment. Family members and acquaintances claimed that Dias was ”crazy” and that she had allegedly ”hidden her pregnancy for months”.

Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive Lorenzo’s birth in January 2020

Two years after giving birth, Suzana reflects that her parents were essential in her discovery process as a mother. ”Without them, without their support, I wouldn’t have made it, because the single mother is unfortunately very judged”.

For future mothers, the young woman says that mental health care and family help are essential. ”My advice is also not to care too much about the opinions of others. I know it’s hard. I know that at the time we get very frustrated, we get scared, because of our reaction”.

”I know how difficult it is. But the advice I give is never give up, you know? Always go ahead. Never be ashamed of your pregnancy”, he concludes.