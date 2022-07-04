Silvia Popovic says that her husband has leukemia and that her daughter will donate bone marrow to her father – Entertainment













Silvia Popovic used social media to tell fans and followers that her husband Marcello was diagnosed with leukemia nine months ago. The presenter explained that the partner came to do the treatment with chemotherapy, but will need to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

“Since September of last year, beginning of October, we have been following a leukemia in Marcello, my husband, we tried clinical treatment, with chemotherapy, it didn’t work. So, starting this week, I’ll be admitted to the hospital with him marrow transplant”, reported Silvia.

“We are very hopeful, I know we are in a state-of-the-art hospital with this type of treatment, the doctors are exceptional. So, I feel very supported, but I needed to tell you, because, for me, it is a passing moment, where I need strength and solidarity with my life partner. Transplantation is not easy, but it is salvation, it is what will bring him back to health”, he added.

Silvia also explained that the couple’s daughter, Ana, is the one who will donate the marrow: “Our very generous daughter was the donor; fortunately compatible!!!”.

Finally, the presenter asked for prayers and positive energies from friends and fans so that the transplant is a success and for Marcello to fully recover. In the comments, celebrities such as Regina Casé, Leda Nagle, Márcia Goldschmidt sent messages of support.

