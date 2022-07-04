Simony celebrates 46 years with her ex-husband, rapper Afro-X, father of two of her children

Simony celebrated her 46th birthday with a party in São Paulo with her children and her ex-husband, rapper Afro-X, to whom she was married in the early 2000s.

The two met in the 2000s, when he was in prison and serving time for armed robbery, and they have two children, Ryan, 20, and Aysha, 18, who are seen with them in the photo above.

Simony is currently engaged to singer Felipe Rodriguez. Afro-x, 48, got married in December to architect Roberta Ronise, 25, who also attended the singer’s birthday party.

Simony and Afro-X with their children Ryan and Aysha Photo: Reproduction-Intagram

In February, Simony recalled her marriage to rapper Afro-X in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio fala”, hosted by Sérgio Mallandro. The singer of the group “Balão Mágico” says that she met the rapper at the Racionais MC concert in São Paulo, and that, at the time, she did not know he was in prison.

“When I met him, I didn’t know he was a bank robber. (…) He said he was in prison. I said: ‘ah, nothing arrested’. And isn’t he really in prison? get involved and when I saw it I was already inside the jail”, she said, stating that she was very judged by the relationship.

“I was lynched in Brazil, the most lynched person you can imagine. I was lynched at the time… (…). I was already pregnant and wanted to give up (the relationship). And I thought: what am I going to do? what to do with my life now? I was judged a lot. I was massacred. (…) People judged me a lot, they tapped my phone and even thought I was from organized crime”, he recalls.

Simony in her first marriage, with Afro X, in 2001 Photo: Eugenio Goulart

At the time, Simony says he would not behave the same today. “Seeing myself today, I wouldn’t do it, and I think: ‘Simony was really crazy’. (…) It was a very beautiful story, but it gave me a lot of personal problems. I think I was very brave, because I didn’t have to show up because of that. It was a relationship that worked when it had to.”

She still regrets that her children and Afro-X are on trial to this day. “What he did or didn’t do, he’s already accomplished, he’s already paid for it. I have nothing to do with the life he had. (…) He is now married and was at home with his wife… (…) I want people today to look at my children and not judge them, nor judge me, nor him, because he has already paid. Who am I to judge someone? I think there needs to be respect. father of my children. My children have known their father’s story since they were children, because I made a point of telling them so that they would not be judged at school. I arranged my children’s minds so that they knew their father’s story, and I I held it to my chest. No one held it for me”.

During the interview, she recalls that she was visiting her husband in jail at the time of a riot. “I was trapped inside for 48 hours. It scared me when I saw the shock hit my legs and I said: ‘now I’m going to die'”.

Simony and Afro X with their son Ryan in 2002 Photo: Paulo Pinto / Publicity