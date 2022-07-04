Singer of the band Patroa says that Marília was right

The singer Daisy Soares, from the band “A Patroa”, told in an interview with “Domingo Espetacular” (Record) today that she had a meeting with Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa about the lawsuit involving the brand “Patroa” and that Marília was right.

“Marília said that it was undeniable O our trademark rights. HeThe recognized, she proved me right. Maiara and Maraísa said they wanted to build a legacy, show this to Brazil, that this is something very important”, said Daisy in the interview.

Daisy said that Marília even joked that she and Maiara and Maraísa were the “nutella bosses” while Daisy was the “root boss”.

The meeting, according to Daisy, took place a week before Marília’s death. She says she has the recording of the meeting, which is attached to the file, but does not disclose it out of respect for the family.

Daisy Soares filed a lawsuit claiming that since 2013 she has been performing as ‘A Patroa’ and that she has gained space with her name in the musical world. The artist points out that it is easy to identify her proposed message with the use of ‘A Patroa’ since her first show, in 2014. With the success of the brand, Daisy obtained from the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) the registration of ‘A Patroa ‘ in 2017, being the legitimate owner of the trademark.

In June, an injunction determined that Maiara and Maraisa were prevented from using the brand “As Patroas”, as revealed by the columnist for splash Lucas Passin.

“I was doing my job, calm. I tried to talk, I showed total openness to negotiate, I showed all the possibilities”, said Daisy to “Spectacular Sunday”.

Daisy Soares had a meeting with Marília, Maiara and Maraísa a week before the singer’s death Image: Playback/Record

I don’t have the money they have, I don’t have the power they have, but within what I had, I dedicated everything to this brand, to this band. I registered it, the name is my project. It is my right to claim what I managed to record. Daisy Soares

Daisy also said that she received a lot of criticism on the internet for having filed the lawsuit for the brand, but ended up saying that she is just fighting for her rights.

“I’m not doing anything against Marília and her memory. There is a fight of a person who has been fighting since 2013”, he concluded.