Singer says she was almost attacked for not mentioning mayor in concert

Cheesy singer Tayara Andreza said she had to end her show yesterday in Tracunhaém (PE) early after not “saying hello” enough to the city’s mayor, Irmão Aluízio (PL). The artist explained that she even answered the request a few times, but then didn’t do it because she didn’t memorize the politician’s name, which was not noted in the messages she received later. At the end of the show, she still denounces that her band was attacked and the secretary of culture would have tried to hurt her.

As soon as the performance ended ahead of schedule, Tayara explained to the audience: “We still had a lot of music to sing for you, but I’ve just heard that the people here at the city hall are asking us to end the show. , I was hired to sing, not to say hello. Then the mayor, because I wasn’t saying hello, asked me to end the show”.

“I had nothing to do with it, my schedule hasn’t ended yet. And another thing: either I sing, or I say hello, my love. They didn’t even put the paper here with the name for me to say hello”, he added.

Later, she vented in her Instagram stories, where she said that her team would have been attacked: “They went on top of my musicians, to beat my musicians. They blew the boys’ credentials, the police had to come. pepper spray. Hell.”

“I had to go out without taking a picture with anyone, because they filled it with pepper spray. On the street, it was impossible to meet the public. A lack of respect for me, the artist, my musicians, my fans, this mayor of Tracunhaém” .

The artist also pointed out that the city’s secretary of culture would have tried to attack her: “After I left the stage they went back there and wanted to give [porrada] in me. They were on top of me. The boys [banda] went up to them to stop and they beat the boys. They hit my two roadies. Naiara was punched in the back. I wanted to give myself the [vestido] in green, secretary of culture, who has nothing in terms of culture”.

Tayara said she was still accused of being drunk, which she denies, and said she was called a “bitch”. “Everyone saw that I wasn’t drunk.”

Finally, the singer said that she was threatened and heard that she would never perform in any other city again, as she “was burned” with all the prefectures.

