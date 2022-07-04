Singer says she was kicked out of the show for not saying ‘hello’ to the mayor; watch video

The singer Tayara Andreza had her show interrupted, on Saturday night (2), in Tracunhaém, in the interior of Pernambuco. The artist says that she was expelled from the stage because she didn’t say ‘hello’ to the city’s mayor, Irmão Aluizio (PL).

In a video that circulates on social media, it is possible to see Tayara on stage informing that she would have to end the show as required by the city hall. “As far as I know I was hired to sing, not to say hello. Then the mayor or whoever was pissed because I wasn’t saying hello and asked to close”, she says still on stage.

ABSURD! Singer Tayara Andreza is expelled from the stage for not saying “hello” to the mayor in Tracunhaém. pic.twitter.com/3L5oEseluw — Brega Bregoso (@BregaBregoso) July 3, 2022

The brega sensation artist in the region left the stage indignantly and the revolt spread among the public that did not like to lose the attraction.

On Instagram, Tayara further commented on the matter. “They didn’t want to release me to the dressing room, it was hell. They even went after my musicians to beat them up. The police had to intervene”, she says. She also adds that her band was attacked with pepper spray by the city hall team and that they even tried to attack her.

So far, the city of Tracunhaém has not commented on what happened.