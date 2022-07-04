Slovakia donates its MiG-29 Fulcrums to Ukraine

Gerard van der Schaaf, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia





Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on Sunday that he will donate MiG-29 and T-72 fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the moment there are no further details, except that the Czech Air Force will take charge of the security of Slovak airspace from September.

A similar agreement was reached with Poland in early May, when its defense minister agreed with his Slovak counterpart that Polish planes would protect its airspace if Slovakia delivered its MiG-29s to Ukraine.

If the delivery of the Fulcrums is imminent, it will certainly be Poland that will protect the integrity of Slovak airspace, until September. And if not, Ukraine will start receiving the planes in September, and first the air coverage will be guaranteed by the Czech Gripen, and then it will pass the baton to the Polish F-16, reports Aviacionline, citing the eastern European media.

MiG-29

Slovakia has a dozen MiG-29SDs, which since 2005 have received an update to bring them up to NATO standards. The works were carried out by the manufacturer RAC MiG and western companies. This release features Rockwell Collins communication and navigation systems, a friend-enemy identification (IFF) system from BAE Systems, a new cockpit with LCD multifunction displays and a new digital mission computer.

These modifications allow ex-Soviet MiG-29 aircraft to be integrated into the NATO air command and control structure. However, its weaponry has not been modernized and it still uses the same type of missiles, inherited from when Czechoslovakia was part of the USSR.

These fighters would remain in active service, until replaced by 12 new Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70s, which would begin arriving in Slovakia from 2024.



