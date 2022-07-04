Smallpox of the monkeys: Minas Gerais reaches 3 confirmed cases

Cases are investigated in six cities in Minas Gerais: BH, Contagem, Juiz de Fora, Par de Minas, Sete Lagoas and Varginha (photo: Getty Image) The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) reported this Sunday (7/3) that Minas Gerais already has three confirmed cases of monkeypox, also known as monkeypox.

According to the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs Minas), the last two cases were confirmed this Saturday (2/7), all in Belo Horizonte.

In all, 21 suspected cases have been reported in the state. In addition to the three confirmed, nine were discarded in the laboratory and nine are under investigation in six cities in Minas Gerais: Belo Horizonte, Contagem, Juiz de Fora, Par de Minas, Sete Lagoas and Varginha.

The two new cases are men, aged 30 and 23, with a history of travel to So Paulo. Both are stable, but the eldest chose to stay in the hospital.

“The patient is stable, without signs of seriousness, in hospital isolation. The hospitalization was not due to signs of seriousness, but due to social difficulties for home isolation”, explained SES-MG.

first case

“The patient is stable, in isolation at home. The contacts are being monitored and so far there has been no identification of a secondary case”, declared the secretary.

cases in the country

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 76 cases of monkeypox have been recorded across the country so far. However, only two for Minas Gerais, which could increase the total to 77.

In addition, one case was registered in the Federal District, one in Rio Grande do Norte, two in Rio Grande do Sul, two in Cear, 16 in Rio de Janeiro and 52 in So Paulo.