Son of Adriana Esteves and Marco Ricca follows in his parents’ footsteps and debuts as an actor

Son of Adriana Esteves and Marco Ricca, Felipe Ricca, 22, is following in his parents’ footsteps. The young man is taking a technical course in theater, in Rio, and made his debut in a first performance with an audience performing scenes from the play “O Dinner”.

Read too: Silvia Poppovic’s husband admitted to hospital for transplant; couple’s daughter will donate bone marrow

Photo: Leo Rosario/Reproduction/Felipe Ricca/Instagram

The production, directed by actress Ticiana Studart, is part of the conclusion work for the second period of the theater course at Casa das Artes de Laranjeiras. The scenes are based on the work “Hot August”, by the American Tracy Letts. The same piece served as the basis for the film “Family Album”, which earned Meryl Streep an Oscar nomination in 2012.

read more: Union of Jorge Lafond, Vera Verão, with businessman is annulled by Justice at the request of heirs

But this is not the carioca’s first artistic experience. Felipe is also a singer and is part of the duo Cai Sahra. Alongside his friend Rodrigo Silvestrini, he has even scored music on the soundtrack of “A dona do povo” and also of “Malhação”.

The duo Cai Sahra