Son of Faustão celebrates bariatric: “I lost 80kg”

João Guilherme Silva18 years old, middle son of faustãocommented the surgery bariatric which he did in May 2020. Since then, the boy has lost 80kg. For him, the biggest motivation for the procedure was health and not aesthetics.

“I reached 140 kg when I was 15, 16 years old. Many people at the time criticized [eu ter feito a cirurgia], but you don’t have to stay like that, it’s not good for your health… It was the best decision I made in my life. Today I am someone else. I was never a guy who felt bad, I always took a lot in the joke. I was very happy, but when you’re in good health, you have no idea how different it is,” he told the Podcast.Ticaracaticast”.

Weighing 72kg, the son of faustão he went through the weight loss process in Switzerland, where he lived for two years to finish high school. According to him, he only started to like food again after six months of the operation. “The surgery cuts the hunger hormone and makes you feel full.”

During the chat, the boy also talked about his romance with the 33-year-old model from Piauí, whom he met at the end of 2021.

“I’m in love. I’m a guy who, from a very early age, very young, I already enjoyed a lot. And when you really like someone, you have to really like them. I met him at Ronaldo’s house (Phenomenon, the former player). I was having an event there. Then I looked and said: ‘a cat’. We went to spend New Year’s Eve at the same place and it ended up happening”, he delivered. João Guilherme Silva.