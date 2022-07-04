Son of Faustão celebrates surgery after losing 75 kg: ‘Best decision’

João Guilherme Silva, 18 years old, son of Faustão, recalled the bariatric surgery performed in May 2020, when he lost 75 kg.

During an interview with the Ticaracaticast podcast, by humorists Bola and Carioca, the presenter said that he received criticism at the time he underwent the procedure known as Bypass, in which part of the stomach is stapled, which reduces the space for food.

“It was almost 80 kg. I reached 140 kg, when I was 15, 16 years old. A lot of people at the time criticized [eu ter feito a cirurgia], but you don’t have to stay like that, it’s not good for your health, in the long run it could cause me problems… It was the best decision I’ve made in my life. Today I am someone else. I was never a guy who felt bad, I always took a lot in the joke. I was very happy, but when you are in good health, you have no idea how different it is,” he said.

Currently weighing 72 kg, as he stated in his father’s second program on Band, João said that he went through the entire weight loss process in Switzerland and that he only got back to liking food about six months ago, since the procedure cuts the hunger hormone and gives a feeling of satiety.

At the end of June, João Guilherme shared with his followers a photo in which he appears signing the contract with the Band after six months on the air alongside his father.

“Very happy to sign my first contract with Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação. I will never forget June 29, 2022!”, he wrote in the caption of the image.