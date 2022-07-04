Sony files patent suggesting compatibility of PS3-era peripherals on PS5

Facebook

A new patent has suggested that Sony may be trying to make older peripherals compatible with current PlayStation consoles.

The patent (identified by Game Rant, via VGC) appears to show old Sony hardware such as DualShock controllers and even a handheld console (probably the PSP Go) being used via emulation with a PlayStation 5.

The image, which can be seen below, shows a DualShock, a Sony Media Remote, what appears to be a PlayStation Mouse, an EyeToy, a PlayStation Move, and a memory card.

Much of this technology was scrapped long ago by Sony, the most modern of the bunch being PlayStation Move, which is still used with PlayStation VR.

What makes the patent even more interesting is that the peripherals appear to be mostly from the PS3 era, which might suggest this is part of Sony’s reported effort to emulate the system.

While it’s conceivable that Sony is exploring how to make this older technology work through emulation, due to none of the hardware other than PS Move currently being available for purchase, it could simply be a process to emulate the functionality of these items. in the software rather than PlayStation 5 compatibility.