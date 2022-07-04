Stranger Things 4 | Actor breaks silence on character’s death

The actor Joseph QuinnO Eddie Munson from Stranger Things, commented in a recent interview about the death of his character.

Seen as a coward at the start of the current season of the Netflix series, Eddie revealed his courage by sacrificing himself to attract the bats of the inverted worldgiving the rest of the children Hawkins the chance to stop Vecna’s plans.

Quinn opened up about the death of Eddie for the first time in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“I think that’s a big part of Eddie’s story,” Quinn says of his character’s heroic ending. “It’s a tale of redemption. I think he’s completely haunted by his inability to do anything to save Chrissy and how helpless he was in that moment. “And obviously being framed for this murder is devastating and then having to go into hiding. I think he was a little tired of feeling pathetic and unable to do anything. And then, at some point in Episode 8, a switch flips and he decides he’s going to prove himself.” “The opportunity arises, but he has to pay the ultimate price. But he proves to himself that he is certainly not a coward.”

But could Eddie return? His fate is certainly more certain than that of Max Mayfields, but there’s always the possibility that Eddie will appear in a flashback in the show’s final season.

“You know, anything is possible, and I would be up for anything,” says Quinn. “So yeah, let’s see.”

SEE MORE

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with consequences, our group of friends is separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a terrifying new supernatural threat emerges, presenting a horrific mystery that, if solved, could finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

All seasons already released from Stranger Things are available at Netflix.