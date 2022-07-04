Study concludes that drinking beer is good for the “gut microbiota, without increasing weight and fat mass”

Researchers from the Center for Research in Health Technologies and Services (CINTESIS), in Porto, concluded that “drinking beer is good for the intestinal microbiota”, a factor that has been associated with the prevention of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

In a statement, CINTESIS reveals this Monday that the study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry and which also involved researchers from NOVA Medical School – Faculty of Medical Sciences, concluded that “drinking beer is good for the intestinal microbiota”.

“Beer consumption contributes to improving the composition of the intestinal microbiota, a factor that has been associated with the prevention of very common chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases”stresses the center.

In the course of the investigation, the team recruited healthy men, between the ages of 23 and 58, to participate in a four-week trial that consisted of drinking 330 milliliters (ml) of beer daily, with or without alcohol.

The results proved that the consumption of beer, a beverage that results from the fermentation of cereals, “increases the diversity of the gut microbiota, without increasing weight and fat mass”.

At the same time, the researchers concluded that drinking this beverage “does not significantly interfere with cardiometabolic biomarkers” such as glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides.

“Interestingly, alkaline phosphatase, an important biomarker of liver, kidney and bone damage, decreased over the course of the trial”points out CINTESIS, adding that the benefit of beer on intestinal health “proved to be independent of the alcohol content”, that is, it occurs whether the beer has alcohol or not.

The researchers believe that the effect The beneficial effect of beer may be linked to the polyphenols present in the drink, similarly to what happens with red wine.

Cited in the communiqué, the researchers point out that the study “comes to demonstrate that this type of drinks rich in polyphenols, in this case beer, is an interesting approach to increase the diversity of the intestinal microbiota”.

The study, which was led by researchers Ana Faria and Conceição Calhau, also had the participation of other CINTESIS specialists.