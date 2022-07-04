Swiss conference to discuss plan for Ukraine’s reconstruction | World

On Sunday (3), Moscow announced that its army had conquered the city of Lysychansk, an important bastion in eastern Ukraine. This Monday, a two-day conference on the future reconstruction of Ukraine begins in Lugano, Switzerland, with representatives from 38 countries.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Schmigal and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefan Tchouk arrived in Switzerland the day before for the debates. The project is being called a kind of new “Marshall Plan”, the name of the American economic program that made it possible to lift Western Europe from the ruins of World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the event via video conference. Tens of millions of dollars in support of Kiev are to be announced. The “task is really colossal” even if only in the liberated territories, acknowledged on Sunday Zelensky, referring to the objective of the conference that will bring together authorities from Ukraine’s allied countries, international institutions and the private sector.

The outcome of the conflict, which began on February 24 with the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine, still remains uncertain, despite substantial military and financial aid from the allies and a much slower Russian advance than expected.

President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen (left) alongside the Prime Minister of Ukraine (cen) and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel (right) — Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Pool via REUTERS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country has just assumed the EU presidency for six months, and his counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, from Poland, the country that most welcomes Ukrainian refugees, will be in Lugano for the discussions.

The conference had been planned well before the war and would initially focus on Ukraine’s reforms and, in particular, the fight against endemic corruption. The meeting does not, however, intend to be a donors’ conference – where everyone announces the value of the “check” to be donated – but should define the principles and priorities of a process of reconstruction of the country.

For Robert Mardini, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, it is essential to give “a positive perspective to civilians”, he explained to the Swiss public channel RTS.

investment forecast

The Kiev School of Economics (KSE) estimated damage to buildings and infrastructure at nearly $104 billion. The country’s economy has already lost $600 billion, by some estimates.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis (left) with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen — Photo: Michael Buholzer/Pool via REUTERS

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will propose the creation of a new fund for Ukraine, which could reach €100 billion, according to sources familiar with the plan.

The United Kingdom, one of Ukraine’s most active allies, will support the reconstruction of the capital and the Kiev region at the request of President Zelensky, the Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday.

London also plans to work with Kiev and its allies to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2023 and establish an office in the UK capital to help coordinate these reconstruction efforts.

High security and protests

Swiss police make a barrier near the site where the Ukraine Recovery Commission will take place — Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS

If Lugano is Switzerland’s third financial center and a popular holiday destination for Russian tycoons, the city is not used to hosting international diplomatic meetings. Access to the conference is limited to the maximum.

The city’s casino, opposite the meeting place, has closed its doors “in the name of peace”, as a sign at the entrance explains, specifying that interested parties can continue playing online.

Protester on the street in Lugano, Switzerland, calling for an end to the war in Ukraine — Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS

Greenpeace and Ukrainian NGOs chose to promote renewable energy and denounce nuclear energy (the Chernobyl power plant is in Ukraine) by erecting a fictitious wind turbine near the conference site.