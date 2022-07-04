TCU opens investigation into allegations of sexual and moral harassment by the former president of Caixa | Policy

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) opened an investigation into the allegations of sexual and moral harassment against the former president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães.
Guimarães left office last week, after complaints from bank employees became public, who reported that they had been approached by the ex-president that amounted to harassment (see the reports below).
The TCU opened the investigation following a request from the Public Ministry of Accounts, made by deputy attorney Lucas Rocha Furtado.
According to the representation, “when practiced within the scope of public administration, harassment generates the perception, in society, that state institutions are not guided by moral values nor are they conducted according to high standards of conduct”.
- ANDREA SADI: how Guimarães turned harassment at Caixa into a management model, the ‘KGB dossier’ and the backstage of the scheme
- Listen: Audios show Pedro Guimarães swearing and insults during Caixa meetings, reveals website
In the process that opens the investigation, the TCU writes that it will investigate if “Mr. Pedro Guimarães, in the exercise of the presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal, committed sexual and moral harassment against employees of that public financial institution, which, in addition to characterizing a criminal practice, constitutes a flagrant violation of the administrative principle of morality”.
Employees make new reports of harassment and reports of intimidation at Caixa
Employees of Caixa Econômica Federal reported to TV Globo reports of sexual harassment against the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães.
They say, for example, that the president of Caixa would ask for hugs in embarrassing contexts and let his hand escape to pass through intimate parts of their bodies.
The employees spoke on the condition of anonymity.
“I consider it harassment. It was on more than one occasion. He has a habit of inviting a group of employees to have dinner with him. He pays these employees wine. I didn’t feel comfortable, but at the same time, I didn’t feel like refuse to accept a glass of wine. And after that he asked me to take a cell phone charger to his room at night and he was wearing inappropriate clothes, he was dressed in a very informal way of samba song underwear. hand, he took a step back inviting me into his room. I felt too invaded, too disrespected as a woman and as someone who was there to do a job. I had already said that it was not appropriate to ask me into his room so late and still welcome me like that. I felt humiliated”.
Another employee stated that, sometimes, the embarrassment was done in front of other colleagues:
“For example, asking to hug, grab the neck, grab the waist, the hip. This happened in front of other people. And, sometimes, these promises were in the ear and in front of other people, but in a other people wouldn’t hear.”